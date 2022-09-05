Sligo businesses and community groups encouraged to apply for grant from RISE Community Fund

Sligo is among the first locations to benefit from the RISE Community Fund.

Following the route of NBI’s deployment of its new high-speed fibre broadband network, Sligo will be amongst some of the first locations to benefit from the RISE Community Fund after it was launched earlier this year.

Up to five grants of €1000 will be available in September to successful applicants across Rise’s latest catchment areas of County Sligo.

The RISE Community Fund supported by National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company delivering the National Broadband Plan (NBP), has announced that applications for its grants to small businesses, community groups and social enterprises are now open in County Sligo.

Established by NBI Chairman and technology entrepreneur, David McCourt, RISE is providing monthly grants across the country to give an immediate cash injection into local communities seeking to boost their digital ecosystems.

David McCourt, founder of RISE and Chairman of NBI, commented: “The RISE Community Fund supported by NBI is calling on small businesses, community groups and social enterprises in County Sligo to submit their plans to use technology in creative and entrepreneurial ways to deliver maximum impact.

"We know there are some amazing people doing extraordinary things to bring value to their local communities, and we’re hoping to accelerate and scale their ambitions with the support of these grants.”

Small businesses, community groups and social enterprises with plans to use technology to scale their operations and bring tangible benefits to their local communities are encouraged to visit www.riseglobalfoundation.com for entry forms and guidelines.

A full list of the townlands that are eligible to apply for grants is available at the RISE website.

Peter Hendrick, CEO of NBI, added: “At NBI, we’re on a mission to connect over 1.1 million people in rural Ireland who don’t have access to high-speed broadband to a world-class, superfast network.

"Whilst connectivity is a vital utility and a critical first step, it alone can’t solve all of the challenges for businesses, community groups and social enterprises trying to expand the positive impact they’re able to have - both to the local community, and to the wider economy.

"That’s why we’re incredibly excited to engage local communities with the RISE Community Fund and celebrate innovative uses of technology across County Sligo.”