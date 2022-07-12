Sligo

Sligo brother and sister duo next to perform at Hawk’s Well’s Trad@Lunch

Having missed it for two years, the Hawk’s Well Theatre is just delighted to bring back their ever-popular Trad@Lunch series this Summer curated by a talented group of young local traditional musicians Ryan Sheridan, Sinéad Johnston and Conor McDonagh.

For the seventh session of the series, Ava & Aaron Glancy will be performing on Wednesday the 13th of July from 1:10 - 1:50pm.

The Hawk’s Well are delighted to welcome Aaron and Ava Glancy from Carrowcashel in Sligo to perform in their Trad@Lunch Series this year.

Ava is an accomplished fiddle player and sean-nós dancer who has competed at all levels in Fleadhanna Ceoil.

Her brother, Aaron is an accomplished button accordion player and sean-nós dancer who took part in the 2020 Comhaltas Tour of Great Britain.

