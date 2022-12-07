Sligo bracing itself for severe wintry conditions as cold snap sets in

Sligo is bracing itself for severe wintry conditions over the next few days as an Arctic airmass sets in.

Hail and snow showers are expected to sweep across the country from today (Wednesday) with Met Eireann issuing Yellow Status warnings for ice and temperature.

The national forecaster says it will become very cold with widespread frost expected, along with some wintry showers and icy stretches on roads. Most areas will remain dry with the wintry showers mostly confined to coastal regions of the north and west.

Tonight (Wednesday) there will be a widespread sharp frost with lows of -3 to +1 degrees with ice on untreated surfaces.

Wintry showers will move southwards over the northern half of the country overnight and temperatures will rise marginally with falls of rain, sleet and snow, in some areas, that may lead to some very icy conditions.

Thursday will again be very cold with temperatures only nudging above freezing in some areas with highs of between +1 and +4 degrees generally in light northerly breezes.

Scattered outbreaks of rain, sleet, and possibly some snow over higher ground, will gradually push down over the south of the country. Sunny spells and some scattered wintry showers will follow. They will become confined to coastal parts through the afternoon.

Thursday night will again be bitterly cold night with a widespread sharp to severe frost and some icy patches.

Minimum temperatures of -4 to -1 degrees in light northwest to west breezes. Most areas will be dry and clear, but there will be a few wintry showers at times, mostly near northern coasts.

Staying very cold on Friday with temperatures once again struggling to get to +1 to +4 degrees in light westerly breezes. Most of the country will remain dry and quite sunny, but wintry showers will persist near coasts, especially in the west. Another widespread frost is expected on Friday night with a mix of cloud and clear spells as lowest temperatures dip to between -3 and -1 degrees generally. Wintry coastal showers will continue near western coasts. Fog, or freezing fog will develop as the night goes on, becoming quite dense through the midlands by morning.

Very cold on Saturday with some parts of the midlands not expected to rise above zero as fog persists. Elsewhere generally only getting to +1 to +3 degrees.

Apart from the chance of coastal showers in the north and west, it will be a dry day with sunny spells.

These becoming confined as the fog is expected to become more widespread through the afternoon and evening.

Little change expected for Sunday and the early days of next week, while it will be mostly dry it will be raw with fog persisting in some areas, possibly up to the middle of the week. Very cold into early next week.

Sligo County Council has been in a state of readiness for the freezing temperatures for the past week and gritters have already been out at night and early morning on all main routes.

The council says it has seven crews working on seven lorries/gritters with 1900 tonnes of salt in stock at its depots at the Machinery Yard in Drumaskibbole, Ballisodare and at Union Quarry, Ballisodare. where the gritters are loaded.