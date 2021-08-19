Sligo boy (12) aims to complete 10 kilometre swim to raise funds for North West Hospice

While many land lovers became sea swimmers over lockdown, fewer still have had the fortitude to swim beyond the safety of the shoreline.

Oisin Bresnihan, a 12-year-old swimmer from Sligo, can count himself among the more courageous cohort as he bids to complete a 10-kilometre swim to raise funds for the North West Hospice.

Speaking on Oisin’s behalf, his mother Dr Mary Bresnihan, an ENT surgeon at Sligo’s Kingsbridge Hospital, told the Sligo Champion her son was inspired after being struck by the effect of the pandemic on residents of hospices across the northwest, in particular restrictions on receiving visitors.

“Myself and his dad being doctors, he has always been aware of the limitations on people being able to visit hospices,” she said, adding that the family have had some involvement with the Lough Gill Swim for around seven years.

“My husband did the swim three years and I’ve done bits of it while I’ve also been the doctor on call for the event.

Last year it was virtual so I did it then. None of us were that involved this year so Oisin volunteered.

“It was a combination of him being familiar with it and he’s also looking for a challenge himself.

“In total you’ve to do 10 kilometres over a period of time and we’ve split it into ten legs of one kilometre.

Far from concentrating his swims solely around his native Sligo, Oisin has spread his efforts across the west and south west, from Dorrin’s Strand and Ballisodare Bay in the Yeats County, to Achill Island and a number of spots while holidaying around Kerry.

Dr Bresnihan said that while Oisin is not a swimming obsessive, he’s comfortable enough in the water to overcome any chinks that might appear in the mental armour required for long-distance open-water swimming.

“We’re not a swim club, Oisin would be more into surfing and would do surf life-saving so he’s very familiar in the water.

“Having said that, you think they’re fine, but the first day he wanted to get out because there were too many jellyfish or he couldn’t see the bottom.

“We were swimming in Dorrin’s Strand and he suddenly found himself in the middle of this vast ocean and thinking, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to get near the shore’. The things we take for granted as adults…”

Oisin, who will be entering first year in secondary school at the beginning of the next academic year, has completed eight one-kilometre swims and expects to finish his final two by the time this newspaper goes to print – even if he is now finding the undertaking physically and mentally draining.

He has so far raised almost €700 for North West Hospice, far surpassing his original goal of €200.

“We’ve got to eight kilometres and now he’s like, ‘Oh I’ve to do another two…’ It’s the commitment of seeing it through, that’s the big thing. It’s hard. You get halfway there and that’s the easy bit but then there’s a bit more to go.

“The jellyfish are the biggest thing. We’re on holiday in Kerry at the moment and the sea is full of them.

“They’re big as well, and the water is so clear you can see them. We have to overcome that mentally.

“And then one of the swims in Ballisodare Bay we had to watch for seals that were nearby. It was only when we got out that he said, ‘Oh my God, I was watching the seals the whole way’. And then there’s the usual open water stuff.”

Dr Bresnihan swims every metre at Oisin’s side and insists that while there have been some midly hairy moments in the open water, Oisin has experienced the sea’s majesty more than its terror.

“One day we swam out in Achill and some dolphins came in and started playing in front of us. That was a nice experience really.”

The public can donate to Oisin’s Go Fund Me page at www.gofundme.com/f/q4uuh.