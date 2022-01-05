Sligo born WHO chief Ryan honoured by President Higgins

Sligo born WHO chief, Dr Mike Ryan has received an award from President Michael D Higgins for his services to global public health.

Dr Ryan, Executive Director of the World Health Organisation Health Emergencies Programme, was presented with a Presidential Distinguished Service Award, in recognition of his enormous service to global public health over the course of a number of decades.

at a courtesy call in Áras an Uachtaráin this afternoon (Wednesday).

Curry native, Dr Ryan had been due to receive the award, which recognises the contribution of members of the Irish diaspora, at a ceremony in the Áras on 2 December 2021, where the 2020 and 2021 recipients received their awards, however he was not able to attend on that occasion due to his ongoing work with the WHO.

At their meeting, Dr Ryan briefed President Higgins on the WHO’s work to date to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, including the challenges posed by the Omicron outbreak, and also discussed the importance of equitable vaccine access with the President. He thanked the President for offering his support towards achieving the important principle of universal access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The President and Dr Ryan discussed the facts presented at the press briefing of 29th December by WHO Director Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and leading members of his team, including Dr Ryan. Recent figures are showing extremely low vaccination rates in the global south, and in Africa in particular, with only 6% of people living in Africa fully vaccinated and 27% of healthcare workers across Africa fully vaccinated.

Among the very practical examples that Dr Ryan suggested where Ireland could make an immediate contribution would be perhaps in supporting the Technology Transfer Hub in South Africa through accelerating training and biomanufacturing.

In a statement following today’s courtesy call, President Higgins said:

“I was delighted to have the opportunity to meet with Dr Mike Ryan and to present him with his Presidential Distinguished Service Award. Dr Ryan has rendered an enormous service to global public health over many decades and in doing so has raised the reputation and standing of Ireland. His global leadership on this issue has made all Irish people

proud, in the best possible form of contribution to global health

without borders.

“Dr Ryan has exhibited extraordinary resolve and focus, promoting the

adoption of original, comprehensive and carefully planned strategies to

suppress the spread of the COVID-19 virus, while balancing the need to ensure the protection of livelihoods and human rights. He has

consistently advocated for the sharing of knowledge and technology with those who have least access to them, especially in the developing world.

“At today’s meeting we discussed our serious concerns regarding the

importance of achieving universal and equitable access to COVID-19

vaccines throughout the world. As I stated in my recent letter to my

fellow Presidents in the Arraiolos Group of 15 non-executive European

Presidents, I said that it was my belief that this is a moral issue of

the first order for us collectively, both as Europeans and as global

citizens, and that Europe, not only in a practical way but also out of a

sense of moral duty, should respond to the COVID-19 Technology Pool

(C-TAP) launched by the WHO last year, by indicating a willingness,

indeed a commitment, to overcome any obstacles that remain to

participation in the fullest sense."