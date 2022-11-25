Sligo born Bishop’s South African legacy

Recently, the Catholic Diocese of Tzaneen in South Africa celebrated the 50th anniversary of its establishment.

Aclare-born, John Durkin, was its first bishop.

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Tzaneen is a diocese located in the city of Tzaneen in the Ecclesiastical province of Pretoria in South Africa.

So, who was John Durkin? He was born in the townland of Glenavoo near Aclare on 10 February 1913, one of six children - four girls and two boys - of Tom Durkin and Catherine Goldrick. Tom was reared in Glenree, Bonniconlon and Catherine was from nearby Gurtershin.

John received the sacraments in Largan Church - known locally as The Lake Church on the shore of Lough Talt. He attended the nearby Largan National School and went onto the Apostolate School of the Missionaries of the Sacred Heart (MSC) in Cork where he matriculated in 1930.

He entered the MSC Novitiate in Bree in Belgium and made his first profession in 1935.

He attended Louvain Catholic University in France but with fears of war growing in Europe, he finished his studies at the newly established MSC House at Moyne Park in Co. Galway.

He was ordained a priest in 1937.

The old family cottage at Glenavoo is now a well-kept shared holiday home for the families.

I recently had the privilege of meeting three of Bishop Durkin’s nieces there – Sr. Angela - a Marist nun in Tubbercurry; Nuala Durkin who lives in London and Frances Judge who lives near Bonniconlon.

Curious to know what influenced the young boy to join the priesthood, they told me that an MSC priest, Fr. Michael Nealon, who was from the area was definitely an influence.

The young priest’s first appointment in 1939 was to Papua New Guinea along with three colleagues.

As WWII spread, he was imprisoned in a Japanese concentration camp in Rabaul from 1942 - 1945.

Two colleagues were killed by the invaders. He had a narrow escape from death.

He was due to be executed on 22 August, but the Americans freed the prisoners of war on 6 August 1945.

He did not speak much about the hardship and torture he endured but told of how the prisoners dug tunnels to protect themselves from bomb raids and they were conscious that an ammunition dump was close to the camp.

He also told how home-made cigars were good to keep the mosquitoes away.

No medication was available and starvation was the order of things.

Some survived thanks to local people throwing food to them over the fence at night despite the risks to their own lives.

Fr. Durkin came to Ireland on a holiday in 1949.

During that home visit he did not realise then that a new chapter in his life was about to begin as the MSCs had taken pastoral responsibility for a region in the Northern Transvaal in South Africa.

On 8 December 1950, Fr. Durkin arrived there in Louis Trichardt.

After studying the Sepedi language, he took charge of the St. Scholastica Mission which became the responsibility of the MSCs in January 1952.

Four years later he found himself missioned in the Eastern Cape in Port Elizabeth Diocese where he also served as superior of the MSC community there.

A younger colleague who served there with him told me some years ago about Fr. Durkin’s “inspiring and visionary approach.”

He described him as “kind and caring… a man with heart, loving care and vision… the greatest superior of the MSC.”

A higher undertaking was in store for him as a papal decree in December 1962 established the territory in the Northern Transvaal as the Prefecture Apostolic of Louis Trichardt.

On 14 May 1963, he was installed as Prefect Apostolic with over 40 Irish priests at the ceremony.

One of his immediate tasks was to participate in the Vatican Council from then until 1965.

Now, a monsignor, he administered the new Prefecture until it was elevated to the status of diocese by Pope Paul VI on 16 November 1972 and he was installed as its first bishop.

His ordination on March 4th 1973 was a very big occasion with around 4,000 Africans, some hundreds of white people, 22 prelates, and about 50 priests in attendance at Dwars River.

His brother, Michael Joe travelled from Glenavoo to South Africa for the ceremony.

Fr. Richard Scriven msc, who had enabled the Irish MSCs to take on this mission when he was Provincial, was there too. Among the consecrating prelates was the Rt. Rev. Dom Clemens Van Hoeck osb who had been responsible for the area when it was made a Prefecture Apostolic in 1962.

In June of that year, Bishop Durkin, visited his family in Ireland.

Sligo Corporation granted him the Freedom of the City on 4 July.

He signed the ceremonial book: John T. Durkin, Louis Trichardt Tzaneen, S. Africa.

That was a huge civic honour for the young boy who had been reared on a tiny farm at the foot of the Ox Mountains, and where very little would have been known then about Papua New Guinea or South Africa.

The African Church was sometimes ahead of the church in Ireland and the West generally.

In 1974, Tzaneen Diocese began to train African deacons from among the ranks of catechists.

By 1976, there were two candidates in their second year and seven in first year.

When Bishop Durkin retired in 1984, he had ordained four married African deacons.

He had a very clear sense of the role of missionaries in building the church in Africa.

In an interview with the editor of the Annals of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, he said: “In Europe, the seed of the Gospel has grown into a tree. It is the seed we must transplant and not the tree.

“The seed must grow into an African and not a European Church. Very often we bring with us Western forms that are quite unnatural to their psychological make-up and altogether foreign to the sensitivity and genius of Africans.”

In 1982, Tzaneen Diocese had four Catholic schools that educated 946 students.

By 1985, there were 10 mission clinics, treating 114,310 patients annually.

Within five years, the remaining seven clinics treated 300,000 patients annually.

That is a good example of how the missionaries provided education and health services when the state was unable to do so.

They did that with the generous financial support of donors back in Ireland.

Bishop Durkin retired on 22 June 1984 due to ill health but continued to work as a missionary in the Phalaborwa district.

In 1987, he celebrated the golden jubilee of his ordination and made his last visit to Ireland.

On 27 September 1990, he died peacefully in the Little Company of Mary Hospital in Pretoria at the age of 77 years.

He was buried in the MSC plot beside the Cathedral in Tzaneen.

He was succeeded as bishop by Fr. Hugh Slattery MSC from Nenagh who served in the role until January 2010 when he was succeeded by Bishop João Noé Rodrigues who was born in Cape Town.

The work that the young man from Glenavoo started is now being carried forward by a native son of South Africa as the diocese celebrated the 50th anniversary of its establishment.

