Sligo Baroque Orchestra perform special concert under the stars at Armagh Planetarium

Sligo Baroque Orchestra is back in Sligo having performed a special concert under the stars in the dome of Armagh Observatory and Planetarium. Some of the music featured had not been played for 200 years.

The orchestra collaborated with the the staff of the planetarium in presenting a programme of music and astronomical information that celebrated the life of William Herschel, within a few days of the 200th anniversary of his death.

Herschel is most popularly known for his discovery of the planet Uranus – the only planet to be discovered since antiquity; he also discovered Infrared, and his work forms the basis of modern astronomy internationally. Less well known is the fact that Herschel was firstly a professional musician, moving from Hanover in Germany to England to seek a successful career in England.

Michael Burton, Director of the Observatory made points about Herschel's discoveries and their significance in between the pieces of music the Sligo Baroque Orchestra performed. This was indeed an unprecedented programme. The music performed included three pieces by William Herschel – the first movement of his atmospheric eighth symphony; the whole of the 14th symphony and, most excitingly, what is almost certainly the first performance of Herschel's violin concerto in G since the eighteenth century – with Sligo Baroque Orchestra Leader, Nicola Cleary as the soloist. And along side the music of Herschel were pieces by some of his contemporary composers in England.

The orchestra will preform a similar Herschel programme as part of their contribution to the Sligo Festival of Baroque Music on the 25th of September in The Model.

Sligo Baroque Orchestra was founded over thirty years ago, and currently leads a very active existence, involved in more than ten performances each year, often unearthing almost forgotten composers of the Baroque period – but also collaborating with trad musicians, the international folk orchestra NoCrows, and other ensembles and individual musicians. It is a hybrid sort of ensemble, with a core of professional musicians, but also including students and amateurs.

Anna Houston, Sligo Baroque Orchestra’s principal cellist and one of the orchestra's organisers says that they always welcome new prospective members, and are at the moment particularly looking for violins and violas.

Contact the orchestra can be made using: sligobaroque@gmail.com