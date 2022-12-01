Sligo assault victim doesn’t want €4k compo offer from law student

The case was outlined at Sligo District Court at Sligo Courthouse.

A law student who had €4,000 in court as compensation for assaulting another man, had his case put back for a fortnight after the victim refused to take the cash.

Student Ibrahim Savage, Oak Lawns, Pearse Road pleaded guilty at an earlier sitting to a charge of assault causing harm to Hussam Orang on August 18 2019, in Grattan Street.

Last Thursday’s court was told the defendant had €4,000 in court as part of a previous order.

Defence Solicitor Tom MacSharry said a conviction could end the defendant’s career as a law student.

The offence was out of character and his Probation report was “excellent”, said Mr MacSharry.

He had co-operated fully with gardai, and while there was a history between the partied, the defendant accepted he was wrong. The defendant had to dig deep and borrow money for the compensation, and he was in court with his mother.

The defendant was currently doing law exams. The defendant’s mother said he was her first boy and a good lad, and she was surprised that he was in trouble.

He had never fought in his life and he was also a good father and a good son.

The mother said her son had made a mistake and would “correct it”.

“He will never be back here again,” she added.

“I can promise you this will never happen again”.

Mr MacSharry asked the court to craft a sentence that would allow the defendant to continue with his studies.

Judge Sandra Murphy asked if the injured party’s views had been canvassed.

Mr MacSharry said his client had a child with the ex-partner of the injured party.

The defendant made a public apology in court to the injured party. Sergeant Derek Butler said the injured party did not want to accept the compensation.

Judge Murphy said the court “had an issue” as the matter was in for sentence.

The judge adjourned the case for determination for two weeks.