Sligo artist ‘honoured’ to paint portrait of Ireland’s first female barristers

Artist Emma Stroude, pictured at the unveiling of the inaugural “In Plain Sight” portrait of the first women who in 1921 were Called To The Bar. Pic. Robbie Reynolds

A portrait by a Sligo based artist of the first female barristers to be called to The Bar in Ireland has been unveiled at The Honorable Society of King’s Inns today.

The portrait, which was commissioned as part of an initiative called In Plain Sight, is by artist Emma Stroude and depicts Frances Kyle B.L. and Averil Deverell B.L. who were called to the Bar in 1921 after the enactment of the Sex Disqualification (Removal) Act 1919.

In Plain Sight is a new joint initiative of The Bar of Ireland and The Honorable Society of King’s Inns, which was established to celebrate the achievements, and enhance the visibility, of women who have demonstrated significant leadership, influence and contribution to legal practice and education.

Before today, only 3 portraits of female barristers hung in the King’s Inns and In Plain Sight is seeking to address that notable under representation.

Artist Emma Stroude, who lives and works in Cliffoney, Co Sligo, said: “The research I was supported to conduct as part of the In Plain Sight bursary was essential in informing my approach to the portrait because I learned both about the lives of the two women, and also how their achievements impacted so positively on women today.

“I felt a real responsibility to do a good job on their behalf, because when you present an image in this way, that is how a lot of people will remember them.

“For Averil and Frances to have their legacy commemorated in this way is wholly deserved and I am honoured to have been commissioned for the portrait.”