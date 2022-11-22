Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 5.4°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Sligo actor’s perseverance pays off with starring role in Netflix smash hit Enola Holmes 2

Rosses Point actor Róisín Monaghan has persevered for years working on short films and theatre productions. Now after securing a role in smash film Enola Holmes 2, she chats to The Sligo Champion about the road to Netflix, being a single mum, and the real life inspiration behind the film.

Róisín Monaghan stars in for Enola Holmes 2. Expand
Róisín o the nset of Enola Holmes 2 with co-stars David Westhead and Tim McMullan. Expand
Róisín Monaghan is from Rosses Point and now lives in London. Expand

Close

Róisín Monaghan stars in for Enola Holmes 2.

Róisín Monaghan stars in for Enola Holmes 2.

Róisín o the nset of Enola Holmes 2 with co-stars David Westhead and Tim McMullan.

Róisín o the nset of Enola Holmes 2 with co-stars David Westhead and Tim McMullan.

Róisín Monaghan is from Rosses Point and now lives in London.

Róisín Monaghan is from Rosses Point and now lives in London.

/

Róisín Monaghan stars in for Enola Holmes 2.

sligochampion

Stephen Holland

Even when it feels like the odds are stacked against you, it’s never too late to push through and make your dreams come true.

That’s according to Sligo actor Róisín Monaghan, who after years of pursuing her passion in Ireland, London, and New York as a single mother secured her breakout role In the new Netflix movie Enola Holmes 2.

Privacy