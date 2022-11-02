Skreen artist Gethan has co-created a large scale immersive work celebrating 100 years of Ulysses in Marseille

The performance involved a creation performance using cyanotype canvases on which members of the audience would lay.

A Sligo born artist has co-created an immersive work in the French city of Marseille as part of an 18-city programme exploring the centenary of James Joyce’s Ulysses

Originally from Skreen, Gethan Dick is one half of gethen&myles, an artistic collaboration with her partner Myles Quinn, who for nearly 15 years have been working on art projects, sculptures, books, films, and installations that highlight those often neglected or excluded from contemporary art.

Gethan first left Sligo to attend university in London in the early 2000s, while ziplining in London she met her future partner Myles and the two hit it off immediately and started to pursue art together, eventually moving to Marseille in 2011.

The pair’s latest installation is part of the Ulysses European Odyssey, a two-year €3m pan-European project taking place in 18 different cities where artistic events are created in response to the contemporary social, cultural, and environmental themes identified in the 18 chapters of Joyce’s novel.

The odyssey began in Athens last September and will finish appropriately in Dublin and Derry in June 2024, with gethan&myles contributing a powerful piece of participatory performance work that explored issues around immigration and integration on October 1.

“The idea of Ulysses was using Bloom to show the everyman made epic, to take the ordinary journey of a day and relate it to the epic tale of the Odyssey,” Gethan said.

The pair were working on the theme of migration, porosity, and integration and found that the issues they explored in their work, such as migration and displacement, were well connected to the subjects Joyce was addressing in his masterwork.

“Our feeling was that every man and woman who are thrust into a displaced or refugee situation are making these epic journeys and are the Bloom’s and Odysseus’ of the present day,” she said.

The performance utilised a theatre company, choreographer, and 50 mostly non-professional participants, the majority of which had recently become displaced and found themselves in France, gathering documentation, or in the process of integrating within the local community.

“When you arrive in France you have 21 days to put in your récits d’asil, that’s the story of why you deserve to be given asylum in France,” Gethan said.

“These are people who have likely gone through a traumatic journey, might not speak any French and are basically asked to tell their story in a way that’s effective, emotive, and believable.

“But in fact to be able to tell a story effectively is a job itself, journalists, writers, documentarians, and songwriters will all know that to tell a story that shows truth, beauty, and makes people feel is actually really difficult, and we expect people who arrive to be able to do it just like that.”

The project’s ambition was to blur the boundaries between “us and them” and showcase for spectators that the difficulties being faced by refugees could just as easily be happening to them if the circumstances were different.

In order to accurately mimic the difficulties and anxieties faced by displaced peoples, each spectator to the performance was given a ticket upon entry to watch the performance.

The performance involved a creation using cyanotype canvases on which members of the audience would lay. The process saw bodies transforming into images, the bodies themselves melting away into the crowd.

“Ticket numbers would be called out and we pulled people out from the crowd, the numbers had actually been pre-arranged but the public didn’t know that so you had that moment where spectators were wondering ‘am I going to be part of the performance?’” Gethan said.

“We wanted to leave that doubt and anxiety of leaving people to think what would happen next.”

The uncertainty and trauma faced by refugees is as relevant today as it has ever been with the ongoing situation in Ukraine highlighting in no uncertain terms the importance of accepting and embracing those in need. This is addressed in gethan&myles’s project, but Gethan says it is interesting to see how the definition of who are deemed worthy of refuge changes over time.

“When war in Ukraine first started in 2014 there was not this outpouring of support that we are currently seeing. At that time, as far as Europeans were concerned, Ukrainians were ‘them’ and this time they are ‘us’,” she said.

“This shows that we can decide to move our idea of who is us and who is them. The frontier between us and them can and will move slowly, but it’s up to us to keep it moving outwards.

“We live in Marseille, the sun sets into the Mediterranean every evening and since 2014 they have estimated almost 25,000 people have drowned in the Mediterranean trying to cross into Europe, sooner or later we will have to realise those people drowning are us, not them.

“In France conductors on trains were told to give Ukrainians safe passage for free on any French trains which is something that was never granted to Syrians, Ghanaians, or even Ukrainians in 2014.”

On the day that gethan&myles presented their performance piece at the Ateliers Jeanne Barret arts centre, there was an open-door policy for migrants and new arrivals to France to come together and share a meal which led to a very mixed group of about 200 spectators witnessing the performance.

“One of our aims was to have a very mixed group. In the performance itself there was participants who had newly arrived in France or were integrating in the community and students from the local art college,” Gethan said.

“The audience was made up of those who were there for the shared meal who would not normally go to a performance piece, those who were interested in the asylum system or work in it, social workers, psychologists, interpreters, and those who attend performance pieces but might not necessarily have a connection with these issues.

“After we had a discussion with an author, cinematographer, a judge from the French refugee high court, and two psychologists, that the public could listen and join in on. An artist in exile also did a live painting which acted as a backdrop to the discussion.”

Guest speakers included writer Valerie Manteau, a former contributor to Charlie Hebdo and 2018 winner of the Prix Renaudot and immigration lawyer, Chloé Fraisse-Bonnaud.

Each city that is participating in the Ulysses European Odyssey is assigned an episode from the James Joyce novel, with Gethan stating their work was based on Episode 5, Lotus Eaters, which references the Greek myth of a race of people who live on an island dominated by the lotus tree.

“In the Odyssey the Lotus Eaters is about the risk of forgetting where you came from. Odysseus and his men arrive on the island looking for help and they arrive at the home of the Cyclops,” Gethan said.

“They say they are wanders and they possess nothing, they are protected by Zeus and looking for hospitality which is their right. Instead of following the law of the Gods, the Cyclops proceeds to kill and eat them.

“Their horror at being killed and eaten is only matched by the horror that somebody who had the capacity to welcome them and give them hospitality doesn’t. That was the parallel back to the systems of asylum we have here in Europe.”

