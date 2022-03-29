SIPTU honours frontline heroes at its Sligo conference

Delegates at the SIPTU Biennial Delegate Conference in Sligo this week recognised the work of union members across the public service and private sector during the Covid-19 pandemic with a parade, short film and motion of appreciation for the SIPTU frontline heroes.

Addressing the conference at the Clayton Hotel, SIPTU Honorary Vice-President, Michele Monahan, said: “Since we last met at a SIPTU Biennial Delegate Conference, we have lived through some of the most difficult years that Ireland, that the world, has faced for many decades. The Covid-19 pandemic was a challenge of a kind few of us ever expected to face.

“How did we get through these most difficult of times? I will tell you how we did. We pulled together as a people, as workers, as SIPTU members and rose to meet the challenges. We overcame them through a sense of community, of social solidarity, of compassion for our fellow human beings.”

She added: “In remembering these difficult times and in marking the contribution of our frontline heroes here today, we must also commit to ensuring we do not go back, that we cherish and continue to foster that sense of reinvigorated community which can ensure that we can build a better union, a better Ireland into the future.”

SIPTU NEC member, Eugene Murphy, said: “Irish society owes these ‘frontline heroes’, many of whom are proud members of our union, a massive thank you. Over the last two years they showed who are the real backbone of our society and economy.”

Meanwhile, SIPTU General Secretary, Joe Cunningham, has told the conference that it will pursue wage increases which offset the impact on workers of an inflation rate which is expected to reach heights not seen since the 1980s.

Addressing delegates, Cunningham said; “The immediate issue we face is the impact on living standards from rising inflation. This will not be temporary.

“The ESRI recently projected that inflation would rise by nearly 12% over this year and next.

“But it admitted this could be an under-estimate. If this happens, it will be the largest two-year inflation growth since the 1980s.

“This will be a test of social solidarity. We need to work together if we are to see out this crisis.

“But we are making this clear: we will pursue wage claims to assist workers and their families to meet this crisis. We will be particularly mindful of low-and average-income earners as inflation hits them harder. We will not accept the idea that wage increases will fuel further inflation.

“Inflation is being driven by energy costs and transport fuel. Wage increases will not push them higher because they are set by global markets outside the State. Over the last year inflation rose by 5%. Energy and petrol costs rose by 30%.”

He added: “However, we need further measures to help people. The Tánaiste has called for a ‘comprehensive anti-inflation strategy’.

“We are calling on the Government to sit down with the trade union movement to work out these proposals as a matter of urgency.

“No strategy can be comprehensive if it ignores the ideas and experience of a movement that represents hundreds of thousands of workers.”

Cunningham also called for action on the issue of low pay in Ireland.

He said: “Coming out of this pandemic, people are demanding a better deal in work.

“Nowhere is this more urgent than the issue of low pay. Ireland is a low-paid economy – one of the worst in the EU – with hundreds of thousands working on precarious contracts.

“This is not new. Jim Larkin worked and organised among people who were low-paid and worked in precarious conditions. Low pay is historical and endemic.”

More than 350 delegates are attending the SIPTU Biennial Delegate Conference in the Clayton Hotel which began on Monday and runs until Thursday.

SIPTU members will use collective bargaining to close the gender pay gap according to a motion passed unanimously at the union’s Biennial Delegate Conference.

Proposing the motion at the conference, SIPTU activist and Dublin Bus worker, Ann Ryan, said: “A gender pay gap in a company does not indicate discrimination or an absence of equal pay for equal value work - it reports a gender representation gap.

“If women hold more of the lower paid jobs in an organisation than men, the gender pay gap is usually wider.

“Having campaigned on this issue for years, we welcomed the enactment last year of the Gender Pay Information Act. It wasn’t all that we had hoped it would be.

“We are particularly concerned that the legislation says nothing about the involvement of trade unions and the facility to engage in collective bargaining to narrow the gender pay gap.”

She added: “Our union calls on the Minister for Equality, Roderic O’Gorman, to ensure that the regulations, when they are published, provide for a right for worker representatives to sit down and negotiate with employers on an action plan to tackle the gender pay gap.”

Also speaking on the motion, SIPTU Activist and Healthcare Assistant, Yvonne Mefor, said: “This motion is calling for your support for a union-wide campaign aimed at addressing the gender pay gap through collective bargaining at workplace, industry, sector and national level.”

She added: “The campaign will include an education and awareness programme among union staff and activists about the nature and causes of the gender pay gap including factors such as occupational segregation and the undervaluing of women’s work and education.

“We will be training our staff and shop stewards on how to analyse gender pay data and how to negotiate the introduction of effective mechanisms for achieving equal pay.”