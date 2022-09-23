Sinn Féin’s alternative Budget will give families and workers a break says Sligo/Leitrim TD

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo/Leitrim Martin Kenny has said his party’s alterative Budget would give workers and families a break.

“Our proposals are about giving workers and families support and certainty to get through the winter months, while building for the future and delivering the housing and healthcare that is needed.

“We are making different political choices to this government by prioritising support for people on middle and low incomes and a younger generation locked out of all opportunity. That means an emergency cost of living package is a vital part of what needs to be delivered - to help workers and families across Sligo and Leitrim with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Workers and families need immediate action and relief, and our measures match the scale of the impact on people’s lives. This includes cutting household electricity bills, putting a month of rent back into renters pockets with a credit, and banning rent increases. Furthermore, we also propose a cut to the USC to boost the take-home pay packets of workers as well as a reduction in childcare fees by two thirds. We have also included an increase in social welfare payments by a minimum of €15.

“Our proposals also include the priority of protecting jobs by offering supports to businesses with the unprecedented rise in their energy bills, which are putting many local businesses across the area that I represent at risk of closure by Christmas.

“Along with dealing with the immediacy of the cost-of-living crisis, we need to start planning for the future by building homes and building better public services. This forward planning can be seen in our proposals around the delivery of 20,000 social and affordable homes, and a complete overhaul of the current retrofit scheme with a focus on supporting retrofitting in a more equitable way which will benefit those in rural areas on low and middle incomes.

“We have also included proposals to reduce the cost of healthcare, as well as workforce planning to tackle the waiting lists in the health service.

“This budget has to be about change and it to be about what really matters to people. We cannot continue to see a rehashing of old tired policies that have failed under successive Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments.

“We need fresh ideas and a change of direction. That is what Sinn Féin’s alternative budget is about, to give workers and families across Sligo and Leitrim a break,” he said.