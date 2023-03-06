Signing of a search warrant by a Peace Commissioner for Sligo hotel drugs raid should not have been ‘rubber stamping exercise’ barrister argues

A legal challenge regarding the validity of a search warrant used in a Garda raid on a Sligo hotel room where three men allegedly had drugs was made at a special sitting of Sligo District Court.

The three defendants, Colin Browne (32) of Stella Maris Ballisodare, Kevin Hynes (37) of Colga, Calry and Christopher Wolfe (29) of Fermoyle, Calry are charged with unlawful possession and sale or supply after the alleged finding of cannabis and cocaine at a room in the Clayton Hotel on Stephen’s Day, 2019. Mr Eugene Deering BL instructed by Mark Mullaney, solicitor appeared for Colin Browne. Mr Eoin McGovern BL who was deputising for Mr Joe Barnes BL instructed by McGovern and Walsh, solicitors appeared for Kevin Hynes and Christopher Wolfe was represented by Mr Eoin McGovern BL, instructed by Mr John Anderson, solicitor.

Mr Deering said he was challenging the legality of the search warrant. The case was specially fixed to deal with the validity of the search warrant which had been authorised by a Peace Commissioner on the same day as the Garda raid.

Inspector Paul Kilcoyne said he could not agree as he was not on notice of the legal challenge about the validity of the warrant. The Inspector added that the defence were seeking to cross examine the investigating member where the prosecution had not yet outlined their case.

Mr Gerard McGovern, solicitor said that at no time did the defence ever have to send in a written submission, unless it arose in the course of a case, and it was agreed. The court could not operate with such a pre-conditions. Mr McGovern said if he was coming to court to defend a drunk driving case, he did not have to notify the gardai in advance. The case was put in and the State was told there would be a legal challenge but there was no onus on the defence to make written legal submissions in advance.

Mr McGovern said the court knew there was going to be a challenge to the validity of the search warrant and the Inspector knows all about search warrants. Mr McGovern added that when a legal point arises, the defence didn’t have to write a letter to the State to say that this is what we are going to say.

Inspector Kilcoyne said the case was not fixed for hearing and the prosecuting garda was not in court. He added that as the prosecution case had not been heard, the State was entitled to see the defence’s written submission.

Judge Brendan O’Reilly said he would hear the defence’s legal submissions and then he would decide. Speaking on behalf of all three defendants, Mr Deering said that Garda O’Donnell took a witness statement from the Peace Commissioner and the investigating Garda was the same garda who looked for the search warrant. The Peace Commissioner did not carry out his judicial role in an independent manner as he rubber stamped the garda’s request submitted Mr Deering.

The counsel added that he was not casting any aspersions on the professionalism of the Peace Commissioner or the gardai. Mr Deering said there was a clear conflict between the interests of the investigating Garda and protections afforded to the rights and obligations afford to the accused, such rights that are heavily protected under the Constitution and the inviolability of the dwellingplace.

“Article 40.5 of the Constitution is particularly strong regarding a person’s dwelling and for good reason. The dwelling is ‘inviolable… save in accordance with law’. A process that leads to such incursion therefore requires close scrutiny, in terms of both legislation and practice.

“The Garda is not in a neutral position when taking the witness statement from the Peace Commissioner, as he would have placed, as the investigating garda, a greater emphasis on the investigation needs of the Gardai in the case, rather than the rights of the accused under the Constitution. He was also the garda that sought the search warrant in the first place. It is duty of the Peace Commissioner to ensure that the constitutional rights of the citizen are taken into account before he issues a search warrant.There is nothing in his statement to say that he took cognisance of those rights.

“The question therefore arises, in this instance, is whether it is appropriate for the investigating Garda in this instance to obtain a witness statement from the Peace Commissioner when another member of An Garda Síochána who is independent of the investigation should have taken the statement instead,” he said. Mr Deering went on: “The Peace Commissioner is an impartial decisionmaker who must be satisfied that there are credible and proportionate grounds for issuing the warrant. He cannot be seen as such if the chief investigating Garda is taking his witness statement confirming that the warrant procedures had been carried out according to the duties and functions imposed on the Peace Commissioner.

“There are two conflicting interests at play here – the rights of the citizen, his constitutional protections and the Garda investigation and the requirements to be satisfied for a search warrant. It is clear that the Garda when taking the statement from the Peace Commissioner, would have had place a greater emphasis on the investigation needs of the Gardai, rather than the rights of the citizen under the constitution.” This issue was exploredat the Morris Tribunal

“The Tribunal was of the view that in cases where the issuing authority is a Garda member with some involvement in an investigation, “it seems likely that greater weight will be afforded by [him or her] as to the needs of the Garda operation or investigation, and somewhat lesser consideration to the rights of the citizen under Article 40.5 of the Constitution and Article 8 of the European Convention of Human Rights concerning the protection of their residence.

“The investigating garda clearly has an interest in the issuance, rather than refusal, of search warrants and so may not be entirely neutral. This raises a doubt as to whether the issuing of the search warrant was carried out according to the impartial duties of the Peace Commissioner. The exercise of the functions of the Peace Commissioner is not merely an extension or a part of the Garda’s investigation process – it is an important and independent administrative function carried out in a judicial manner) and ought not to be seen as a rubber stamping exercise,” said Mr Deering. He added that the subsequent statement from the Peace Commissioner was made on May 22 2022, one year and five months after the initial request for a warrant.

He said that the first sentence of the Peace Commissioner’s statement on December 26 stated he was contacted by the Garda to see if “I was available to sign a warrant for a search under the Misuse Of Drugs Act”. The counsel said this suggests the Peace Commissioner was pre-determining the outcome of the matter.

“There is a clear doubt in this case that the Peace Commissioner, going on his own statement was in any way detached and making an independent decision. He clearly states that he was available to sign a Section 26 Misuse of Drugs warrant. I respectfully submit that the search warrant is defective and must be declared invalid,” he said.

Mr Eoin McGovern, BL added that there was a big delay of one year and five months between the application for the warrant and the signed statement. He said that there had been recommendations from the Law Reform Commission that this should only be issued by the court.

Judge O’Reilly said this was a “matter of public interest and there was a big picture here”. He said he would give judgement on April 28 and requested submissions from both sides to be submitted to him by April 14.