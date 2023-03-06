Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Signing of a search warrant by a Peace Commissioner for Sligo hotel drugs raid should not have been ‘rubber stamping exercise’ barrister argues

The case was heard before a special sitting of Sligo District Court. Expand

Close

The case was heard before a special sitting of Sligo District Court.

The case was heard before a special sitting of Sligo District Court.

The case was heard before a special sitting of Sligo District Court.

sligochampion

Gerry McLaughlin

A legal challenge regarding the validity of a search warrant used in a Garda raid on a Sligo hotel room where three men allegedly had drugs was made at a special sitting of Sligo District Court.

The three defendants, Colin Browne (32) of Stella Maris Ballisodare, Kevin Hynes (37) of Colga, Calry and Christopher Wolfe (29) of Fermoyle, Calry are charged with unlawful possession and sale or supply after the alleged finding of cannabis and cocaine at a room in the Clayton Hotel on Stephen’s Day, 2019. Mr Eugene Deering BL instructed by Mark Mullaney, solicitor appeared for Colin Browne. Mr Eoin McGovern BL who was deputising for Mr Joe Barnes BL instructed by McGovern and Walsh, solicitors appeared for Kevin Hynes and Christopher Wolfe was represented by Mr Eoin McGovern BL, instructed by Mr John Anderson, solicitor.

Privacy