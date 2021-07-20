Significant damage caused to Sligo passage tomb

The tomb which has been damaged.

Damage has been caused to a megalithic passage tomb at Ballygawley by those seeking ancient artefacts.

News of the raid has been revealed by the National Monuments Service and An Garda Siochana Sligo/Leitrim.

The damage was caused to the monument at Carrownamaddoo and Castle Dargan Passage Tomb, Ballygawley.

An inspection of the site showed the cairn had been substantially excavated causing significant damage.

Gardaí say it is not lawful for any person to dig or excavate in or under any land for the purpose of searching generally for archaeological objects.

"We are asking people to be vigilant while out and about exploring and enjoying these spectacular megalithic tombs our locality has to offer.

"We appeal to people to please leave these relics of our history untouched and undisturbed.

"We ask that if anyone notices any suspicious activity or damage to these sites to please report it to either The National Monuments Service at nationalmonuments@housing.gov.ie or An Garda Siochana," said a spokesperson.