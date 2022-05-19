Showing our love for our coasts through the lens

Clean Coasts’ 13th annual Love Your Coast photography competition has official opened for entries and is encouraging entries from Sligo.

Sligo has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world and Clean Coasts want to encourage people to get out their cameras this summer as they explore the Irish coast and capture its beauty.

The Love Your Coast competition asks for amateur photographers to capture and celebrate the uniqueness of our coastal communities,

environments, or waterways such as its stunning coastline, beautiful

beaches, epic cliff faces, and raging rivers. Last Year, 15 images scored top places in the competition with Declan Roche’s image from the Wildlife and Underwater category, entitled Let Me Out (taken at the Wexford Harbour Quayfront in Co. Wexford) winning the overall Love Your Coast title for 2021.

Sligo photographer Todor Tilev was shortlisted in the top ten images in the People and the Coast category for their image entitled Lonely Surfer.

Photographers have until 9 am on Monday the 29th August 2022 to submit their best images in one of five categories to be in with the chance to win a prize fund of €5,000 across all categories.

The categories for this year include:

1. Wildlife and Underwater

2. Coastal Landscape

3. People and the Coast

4. Coastal Heritage

5. Creativity and the Coast

Each year Love Your Coast draws in a large amount of interest from Ireland’s amateur photographers, coastal enthusiasts, and conservation and biodiversity-minded.

Photographers are encouraged to explore new and different methods and angles in capturing the coastal regions and wildlife and would discourage photographing of locations and species that have been heavily submitted in previous years.

Working with communities on the ground, Clean Coasts’ mission is to help foster pride in our coastline, supporting Clean Coasts communities, groups, and volunteers to tackle issues affecting their

local area. This competition provides an opportunity to view the coast and our waterways that the Clean Coasts programme works to

protect from a completely different perspective and see the beauty captured therein.

Clean Coast manager Sinead McCoy stated: “The Clean Coasts programme works with communities and supports them in their efforts to protect our coastline. What the Love Your Coast Photography competition does is augment this work by showcasing our breathtaking coastline which helps foster and inspire both the public and communities to protect it into the future."

For more details see: https://cleancoasts.org/our-initiatives/love-your-coast/