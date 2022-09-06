Shock Sligo electricity blackout was ‘isolated incident’ says ESB Networks

The major power outage which affected most of County Sligo and parts of North Leitrim and West Cavan on Monday has been described as an isolated incident by ESB Networks which has also ruled out a connection with previous smaller blackouts over the past couple of weeks.

The blackout occurred at 9:40am and lasted for 40 minutes with 32,000 customers impacted causing serious disruption to businesses, shops and schools. Many premises, including banks, closed.

The outage was caused initially by a fault at the ESB substation at Maugheraboy which subsequently affected another electricity line. A spokesperson for ESB Networks said said power was fully restored by 11:10am and they apologised to all customers impacted.

The spokesperson stated that faults can sometimes a occur in substations and they are investigating the exact root cause,. It wasn’t weather related but as winter nears occasional outages are to be expected.

The spokesperson stated that the outage was not connected to previous disrupted electricity services in Ballisodare, Cliffoney, and Grange in recent weeks and that each power outage was a separate incident.

“Power outages can occur for a number of reasons including and not limited to weather related events, third party interference with power lines and wildlife coming into contact with our infrastructure.

ESB Networks also carries out planned outages for public safety reasons and to facilitate the upgrade of the electricity network,” a spokesperson for ESB Networks said.

