Shock at Coolaney Post Office closure

There is widespread shock in Coolaney at the news of the termination of the Post Office facilities in the village last Friday with pensioners being told they’ll have to collect their entitlements from now on in Collooney..

The Post Office in Coolaney served 75 local people for pensions and Social Welfare according to local Sinn Féin Councillor Thomas Healy.

“I was contacted by a number of distressed pensioners and their carers on Friday following the shock announcement of its closure. This is a blow to the village of Coolaney itself but it is a direct blow to a large number of older and more vulnerable members of the community who have been left high and dry by An Post.

“They are expected to make their way to Collooney next week without either personal or public transport in order to collect their payments, this is a dreadful way to treat people and An Post management have shown a callous disregard for their needs.

“I contacted An Post Area management but without giving full details, he told me that the contract had been terminated with no prospect of a return of the service.

“I then asked about alternative arrangements and he told me that the customers now have to travel to Collooney to collect their payments. I contacted Bus Eireann and Rural Link to try to organise travel arrangements but there are no resources available at present to facilitate these people.

“An Post has a social contract and obligation to its customers and I am calling on them to make arrangements to facilitate these 75 people as their needs are completely disregarded in these decisions.”

Councillor Dara Mulvey said he was shocked but not surprised by the decision.

“Firstly, I want to compliment the tremendous postal service from the O’Grady premises in Coolaney for the past number of years.

“This is very disappointing news for them and the Coolaney area. As a public representative I have observed how they have dealt with the closure of outlets in Gurteen, Culfadda, Keash Buinnadden, Cloonacool and the main office building in Ballymote and the only consolation was transferring it to a retail shop.

“I have already contacted An Post and I have tabled a motion for the next meeting of Sligo County Council on this matter and I will explore all avenues to reverse this decision as since the foundation of the state Coolaney has always had adequate postal services in the village,” he said.