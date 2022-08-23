Sex abuse claims about Lord Mountbatten are ‘unfounded’ say Mullaghmore brothers

John Barry, left with his brother Pat Barry outside Classiebawn Castle, the former home of Lord Mountbatten, in Mullaghmore, Co. Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Two Mullaghmore brothers have rubbished sex abuse claims made against Lord Louis Mountbatten.

It was alleged in the book, The Mountbattens: their Lives & Loves, by Andrew Lownie, that Lord Louis had a predilection for underage boys, whom he would sexually abuse at his former home Classiebawn Castle during his August visit in 1977.

However, local man, John Barry in an interview published this week in The Sligo Champion said: “I was in Classiebawn in August 1977, when these allegations refer to, and I saw nothing. Never.

“And I was there for years before that and after it. Nothing.

“Sure, if that was the case, would my mother bring me up there all those years as a child?” he asked.

John’s elder brother Pat, who worked in Classiebawn Castle from 1965 to 1970 before going to work in the Mountbatten’s UK estate of Broadlands in the early 1970s concurs.

“I saw nothing. My mother wouldn’t had let me go to Broadlands when I was 18 if there had been any suspicion of anything like that.”

“His own grandchildren were always in the castle,” says John. “It was impossible for anything like that to go on. It couldn’t have happened, not with the security around the castle, with a checkpoint at the gate.

“It didn’t happen, and it couldn’t have happened. I was there in August 1977. I played with his children.

“We could roam freely through any rooms of the castle. There were no strangers came to the castle.

“It is all untrue in the book. Then Lownie later said it wasn’t in the castle – that it was in one of the outhouses, and that they were trafficked from Kincora to Mullaghmore.

“That never happened. The guards wouldn’t have allowed some guy to come, a warden from Kincora who was supposed to have driven them, and he was supposed to sit in the car for an hour outside the castle and let the boys in – or a boy in.

“And you think the guards wouldn’t have asked: ‘What are you doing here?’ No way.

“I never saw any boys around the castle, only his own grandchildren.”