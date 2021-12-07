Several trees down around County Sligo as storm Barra strikes

The promenade at Strandhill has been closed by the County Council and likely to remain so until tomorrow as Sligo comes under a status orange weather warning from 8pm.

Storm Barra has caused a number of trees to fall around the county while around one thousand homes have been left without electricity in North Sligo.

Heavy and prolonged squally showers with gale force winds struck from dawn causing several trees to come down and block roads. Sligo is currently in a status yellow warning zone but Met Eireann says the county, along with Leitrim will change to orange come 8pm tonight.

Outdoor staff from the council have been busy clearing trees since early this morning. Tress have come down in several locations including on the R286 Sligo to Dromahair Road near Calry, blocking the road; a branch of a tree was hanging down on the N15 near Grange while the Drum Road was blocked by a tree at the junction with the Manorhamilton Road; there was also a tree down at Harbour Road, Moneygold while another tree came down on the Highwood Road on the Geevagh road; a tree fell blocking half the road near Rosses Point while two trees blocked the Carncash Road in Rathcormac; a tree partially blocked the R292 at Culleenamore while a small tree fell on the Collooney to Coolaney road near the railway station. Approximately 1,023 homes were left without electricity in North Sligo following a fault at Aghagad. Some schools in the area closed including Carns NS as there is no electricity.