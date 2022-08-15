Several Sligo projects approved for funding

Minister Humphreys announces €7.4 million for 175 community projects under CLÁR Measure 1.

A number of Sligo community projects have been approved for funding.

Sports Clubs, Schools and Community Groups will receive grants of up to €50,000 to develop a wide and diverse range of community facilities in rural areas with successful projects including outdoor cinemas, astro-turfs, sensory gardens, hurling walls, basketball courts, walkways, public toilets, community gyms, renovations to old handball alleys and much more.

The funding is being provided as part of ‘Our Rural Future’, the Government’s ambitious policy for rural development.

Over €340,000 was awarded to community projects across county Sligo.

The full list of Sligo projects is included below:

Ballymote Community Park – Upgrade public toilets to make wheelchair accessible €50,000

St. Farnans GAA Increase car parking €45,000

North Sligo Athletic Club – Kerb around running track, drainage, replacement of existing inadequate lighting to LED heads €40,095

North Sligo Playground Grange – Upgrade playground safety fencing and play equipment €45,000

Tubbercurry GAA Drainage, ducting, install lighting around walking path €45,000

Riverstown Park Committee – Erection of low energy LED public lighting around walking track at park €50,000

Coolaney Mullinabreena GAA – Nace O'Dowd Park – Installation of two ball stops €22,013

Cloonacool Community Park CLG – Installation and commissioning of four floodlights for training pitch €46,350