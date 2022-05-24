Seventeen artists contribute works for Hamilton Gallery series

Bríd Higgins Ní Chinnéide’s ‘All Things Fall and are Built Again I’

As Ireland’s Decade of Commemoration celebrations continue this year, Hamilton Gallery is continuing the innovative series of exhibitions themed around a major poetic work by WB Yeats.

Previous iterations of the annual exhibition series which began in 2014 were by open invitation, with over a hundred original art works appearing in each of the shows.

The format has changed this year. “We’ve selected Lapis Lazuli as the 2022 thematic poem” says gallery curator Martina Hamilton.

“As with many of Yeats’ significant and best loved poems there is a great deal of prescience with his commentary and our world today.

“We have invited 17 artists to contribute a series of works themed around this poem.

“It was time to change the working model to allow for new approaches and a re-imagining of what the exhibition series would represent”.

Participating artists include Daniel Chester, Tom Climent, Gerry Davis, Diarmuid Delargy, Susan Dubsky, Joe Dunne, Graham Gingles, Bríd Higgins Ní Chinnéide, Brian Mc Donagh, Nick Miller, Gwen O’Dowd, Sorca O’Farrell, Geraldine O’Reilly, Janet Pierce, Sarah Quick, Emma Stroude and Tracy Sweeney.