Serious collision closes Sligo to Donegal road outside Grange

Gardaí and fire personnel at the scene of an accident at Moneygold, Grange,, County Sligo on the N15 this afternoon (Monday). Pic: Carl Brennan.

What remains of a lorry which caught fire following a collision at Moneygold, Grange close to Cliffoney, County Sligo on the N15 this afternoon (Monday). Pic: Carl Brennan.

A serious collision involving two cars and a lorry closed the main Sligo to Donegal road (N15) this afternoon.

The lorry, which was carrying a load of milk, caught fire after it collided with a wall after it is believed it swerved to avoid colliding with two cars which had already been involved in a collision at Moneygold, Grange.

Emergency services were quickly at the scene and the road was closed with traffic diversions in place. Sligo City Firefighters personnel brought the fire under control. It is reported that one of the car drivers was seriously injured and she is being treated at Sligo University Hospital. Diversions are still in place and the road is not expected to reopen until Tuesday morning. .



