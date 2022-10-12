Sensory school garden is created in Sligo with the help of local firm Aurivo

Pupils get familiar with the plants in the sensory garden.

Aurivo’s team from Homeland Plus Sligo were able to assist on a very special project at Lady of Mercy Primary School, Sligo.

Sadly the team at Lady of Mercy lost a colleague and an amazing teacher who taught in the school’s autism class. Mary Carty had a vision to create an outdoor sensory space where children could use it as a haven and relax from their worries by using nature to fulfil their five senses.

The team at Homeland Plus Sligo were only delighted to get involved with Lady of Mercy’s plan to create their late colleague’s dream of creating an outdoor space for all students to enjoy.

Arlene McGoldrick, garden centre supervisor explained: “Teacher, Una Fitzpatrick had invited me to the Mercy School to view the area in which they planned to develop a sensory garden and tactile path. The area is to be used as a calming area for children at the school, so it was important to gain a sense of perspective with where plants were going.

“Safe composites were needed for the path and we established if we could add a feature such as a wooden arch.

“The plants going into the site were to stimulate all the senses - taste, sight, sound, touch, and smell. The more the senses are engaged, the richer the experience.

“It was also important to remember that the garden couldn’t be so overwhelming that it would detract from the serenity of the garden that Una and the team were trying to achieve.

“Our team were careful to take time with the thought process and preparation on drawing up the plans.”

Laurel hedging was planted along the wall running against the main road to reduce the impact of traffic noise.

The tactile path itself went through a few different planning phases. In the end, 28 sections of 50cmx50cm were used and filled with different elements such as stones, artificial grass, heavy duty mats, paving slabs, wood, etc.

Arlene wanted to make sure the site needed as little maintenance as possible so that Una and her colleagues could focus on the sensory experience with the children.

“All shrubs/flowers chosen were hardy varieties planted with Homeland slow-release fertiliser and stay wet granules to minimise feeding/watering.

“The laurel hedging was planted with fastgrow seaweed which would feed them slowly over a three month period.

“The project continues to develop and we can’t wait to go back and see the final result in November for their launch day.”

It was on 24th August that the team from Homeland Plus loaded their cars and headed down to the school and got to work helping with plans.

Andrew Hodgson, Store manager of Homeland Plus Sligo explained: “I was very proud of the team’s commitment throughout the whole project of creating this sensory garden and we had some great fun on the actual day itself.

“We left the school with a real sense of fulfilment knowing that we have contributed in some way to helping enhance the lives of the pupils in the school.

“We were so excited to hear what the school’s 400+ students think of our work! The school has children from all different nationalities. Lady of Mercy are very focused at promoting sustainability and like to involve biodiversity projects in lesson plans.

Brendan Kielly, teacher of the Autism Plaza said:“The Sensory Garden is a fantastic addition to our school. Already it has been well used by the children from our two Autism Classes and by many other children in our school.

“The work, expertise and understanding shown by our friends at Homeland have been second to none.

“The children in Our Lady of Mercy Primary will benefit from this kindness for many years to come. Go raibh maith agaibh.”

“All the staff really appreciate the hard work and enthusiasm your volunteers put into creating this wonderful garden.It will be admired and loved by all the school community.

“It will be a haven where we can remember our dear colleague Mary Carty who passed away last November from Motor Neurone Disease. This sensory garden was her vision, thank you Homeland and Aurivo for playing your integral part in bringing this vision to fruition,” said teacher, Una Fitzpatrick.