Seminar to discuss gender imbalance in local politics in Sligo and the Northwest

More than 100 years since the Irish Free State Constitution granted equality opportunities to all citizens, women are still sorely underrepresented within Irish politics.

Today, women hold just 26% of council seats and within Sligo County Council just three out of 18 elected representatives are women, with the Ballymote-Tubbercurry Municipal District having no female representation whatsoever.

In order to highlight issues such as these, equality representative groups 50/50 North West and See Her Elected have teamed up to host a seminar highlighting the need for more women in politics in the North West that will take place in the Central Hotel in Donegal town on Friday February 24.

The seminar entitled ‘What Can You Do to See Her Elected for Local Elections 2024’ will run from 10.30am to 1.30pm and will feature panel discussions from local women councillors throughout the North West as well as guest speakers former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan, Senator Eileen Flynn and Dr Edel McSharry.

In advance of this seminar The Sligo Champion caught up with a number of local women representatives and those involved in local politics to discuss the challenges faced by women in the political sphere, the need for comprehensive representation across all sectors, and the advice, encouragement, and wisdom they would offer to young women and girls who are considering entering a political career.

Fine Gael Cllr Sinéad Maguire stated that she found it ‘incredibly difficult’ when she first entered the male dominated arena of local politics and said despite being previously involved in farming and criminal law, two heavily male dominated industries, she was taken aback by just how entrenched patriarchal systems are in local authorities.

“The lack of women is so apparent and has affected the culture of how politics operates to a huge degree in this country,” she said.

“It has implications that even I may not be aware of because of the way we accept that this is just how it works.”

Cllr Maguire recalled being pregnant with her second child when she initially ran in the 2014 local election and stated that the demands of campaigning while going through such a transformative time were noticeable.

“Then when I was elected there was no maternity leave, that is something that has now been thankfully introduced,” she said.

Prior to 2022, female councillors were regarded as officeholders rather than employees and therefore were not covered by the statutory framework for issues like maternity leave.

Cllr Maguire highlighted this as just one of the many ways the political system was built in a way that excludes women.

“When I was elected I was nominated on many committees without my consent or discussion which obviously had a huge bearing on the time I had to put into my council work, there were a lot of factors at play,” she added.

Cllr Maguire spoke of the ways women’s input and voices are minimised across business, technology, and politics and highlighted the importance of ensuring one’s voice is listened to.

“I’ve had the experience of saying something, it being passed over, and five minutes later someone else says the same thing and people are agreeing,” she said.

“This is frustrating, but it not unique to politics”

Despite these challenges, Cllr Maguire encourages any young women with an interest in politics to get involved and said that working towards more balanced representation across the board will help alleviate these issues, benefiting everybody.

“When there’s a greater percentage of women at the table you have better outcomes, studies across the globe have shown this,” she said.

She states that when tabling more female centric motions that her male colleagues are very supportive, but it is important that different voices are heard to ensure nobody is left behind.

“It’s really important we have comprehensive representation across ages, sexes, cultural backgrounds, and religions,” she said.

Independent Cllr Marie Casserly was first elected in 2014 and spoke about the need to showcase women who are active in politics to counteract a ‘can’t see, can’t be’ perception that young women may feel.

“If the next generation of daughters, nieces, and granddaughters don’t see women in politics they will automatically think that it is not for them,” she said.

“It’s like women in soccer, it’s only now they are rightly getting the attention and investment they deserve. If girls don’t see politics as a job or career option, then it won’t enter their heads.”

Cllr Casserly stated that if women make up 50% of the population then, in an ideal world, they should make up 50% of politicians and that this extends to all sectors.

“From a societal point of view if a female isn’t seen on a board of management or as a CEO of a company, they subliminally will think it’s not for me.”

As an independent representative, Cllr Casserly said she feels a huge amount of freedom to not have to tow any party line and only be answerable to her electorate, but she also said there are difficulties in not having automatic party support while standing as the sole female representative for the Sligo-Drumcliffe Municipal District.

“Most Sligo councillors are helpful and friendly, some can make life difficult, particularly during my first few years, but the council staff are so helpful I couldn’t do my role without their help,” she said.

While juggling family life, a career as a secondary school teacher, and spending last year as a parliamentary assistant to Marian Harkin TD, Cllr Casserly is highly attuned to pressures put on women in our society, where the burden of domestic care is often unfairly stacked against women.

“I’ve come to the conclusion that we put a lot of expectations on ourselves, but the general public understand that politicians are normally people who put their name on the ballot paper,” she said.

“There’s nothing exceptional about me or anybody else, there’s countless mums and dads throughout the world rearing families and juggling family life.”

Cllr Casserly stated that over the last number of decades the lack of women’s voices in Irish politics has affected issues such as health and childcare and led to decisions she feels would have been different if representation was more balanced.

“It’s important to have that first-hand knowledge and I think the lack of women in politics is being reflected in the issues we have in society, today” she said.

Cllr Casserly said that any young women who have a passion for social improvement or bettering their community are well suited to politics, and that if they were to take the plunge organisations such as See Her Elected and 50/50 North West are on hand to provide support.

“It’s not all about women supporting women either, it’s about people supporting people,” she said

“If you have passion in your heart you will garner support from people who believe in what you are doing. It’s so rewarding and a privilege to represent your community and county.

“I find I can facilitate change by not giving up and believing I can make things better. There are so many women I know working in the community who would make excellent politicians, it’s a bottom up, top down approach.”

With over 20 years’ experience as a public representative, Fianna Fáil Cllr Rosaleen O’Grady stated she always felt she had the full cooperation of her colleagues and council staff, and her role as a nurse manager helped give her a different perspective and the empathy needed to get the job done.

“I have never felt a huge difference as a woman, I was first elected in 1999, my daughter was small at the time, and I had great cooperation from my husband,” she said.

“I was working as a nurse manager, but I was able to manage it all, I have a strong work ethic and it was never a hassle. I never felt being a woman made me less of a councillor and I wouldn’t waste a minute dwelling on that.”

However, Cllr O’Grady does state it can be a daunting feeling when you are one of just a few women in a room full of men, and for this reason on International Women’s Day (March 8) she has decided to flip the council on its head and show the men how it feels.

To highlight underrepresentation within the council, the Women’s Regional Caucus Group that Cllr O’Grady is a part of are going to host a meeting that includes 15 women and just three men, mimicking the imbalance currently seen in Sligo County Council.

“This will completely flip things and show the men how we feel,” Cllr O’Grady said.

“I think that no matter what the issue is, a woman will always bring a different perspective.”

Labour representative for Sligo-Leitrim Nessa Cosgrove stated that she will be contesting in the 2024 local election and highlighted issues around gender imbalances across a variety of sectors, the gender pay gap, and a need to rethink our concept of working as the potential for flexible/remote hours can broaden family life.

“Regarding politics, women are very underrepresented and I don’t know if the best candidates aren’t being selected, or if women don’t have the same confidence to put themselves forward as men do,” she said.

“Somewhere like Sligo it is so predominantly men that this can be daunting and intimidating.”

Ms Cogrove highlighted organisations like 50/50 North West, See Her Elected, and Labour Women who are committed to increasing the involvement of women in Irish politics.

“Labour Women are a brilliant group to be involved in, I felt protected with them and there are women who rally around you,” she said.

“As a party Labour are very inclusive, and I felt when I ran previously my gender didn’t come into it.”

Ms Cosgrove encouraged any young women with an interest in politics to look across all parties and examine who is speaking about the issues they are passionate about.

“Look for who is giving women a voice and who is inclusive in policy,” she said.

She highlighted issues around abuse directed towards female politicians, especially sinister sexual comments online and the need for everybody to stand against this type of discrimination as a united front.

“Online abuse is shocking and could deter people from getting involved. It is important that more people speak up and there’s an awareness that this is not respectful or okay,” she said.

The seminar being held in the Central Hotel in Donegal on Friday, February 24, will feature Former Tánaiste Mary Coughlan who has held numerous senior cabinet positions will be one of the guest speakers on the day while Dr Edel McSharry, a former Director of Elections will share her knowledge on campaign management.

Senator Eileen Flynn made history when she became the first Traveller to serve in the Oireachtas. She has been an activist and community worker for a decade and she will share her unique insights.

Dr Jacqueline O’Toole, Senior Lecturer, Office of Academic Affairs, Atlantic Technological University, Sligo will provide the closing summary.

Nóirín Clancy of 50/50 North West is calling on women from counties Sligo, Leitrim and Donegal to attend the seminar.

“Women, and particularly those from minority backgrounds, are vastly underrepresented in county councillors in Ireland. After the 2019 local elections, women hold just 26% of council seats and the figures are particularly stark in rural Ireland,” she said.

“There are only four female councillors out of 37 in a large county like Donegal while Leitrim and Sligo both have just three women out of 18 councillors and we want to see those numbers increase for the Local Elections 2024.”

Ms Clancy highlighted the major urban/rural divide in Ireland when it comes to balanced representation within our local authorities.

She highlighted that in the Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown area representation is 50/50 men and women, and on Dublin City Council out of 63 councillors 26 (41%) are women.

This is in stark contrast to Sligo County Council which is currently 83% male.

“I feel sometimes we need to remind ourselves just how poor that is,” Ms Clancy said.

“When I mention it to people they say they thought it was closer to 50/50.”

For this reason, Ms Clancy said they are holding the ‘What Can You Do to See Her Elected for Local Elections 2024’ to show that there are a number of supporters out there for women interested in getting involved in local politics.

“There are training programmes and workshops and we want to bring all women interested in politics together,” she said.

“They may not even want to run, there’s also those who play crucial roles in helping campaigns.”

Ms Clancy said their ethos is based around diversity and that is important all experiences are represented at a local level.

“Councils should reflect the population and at the moment they don’t,” she said.

“There should be a gender balance, those with disabilities, migrant experiences, LGBT+, and Travellers. The quality of decision making is improved when there’s diversity at the table.”

Ms Clancy said that getting elected at local level is often the first step towards entering the Dáil and national politics.

She stated that without change locally we will never see change nationally, and for this reason they want to shine a light on the current imbalances, with this seminar focusing particularly on women.

“A study showed over 80% of women TDs have local government experience, it’s the first step in the pipeline to the Dáil,” she said.

Dr Michelle Maher, Programme Manager for See Her Elected explained: “This event is for women in the region who are thinking of running in the 2024 local elections to Donegal Leitrim or Sligo County Councils. It is also for women who know they don’t want to be candidates but would like to find out what they can do to help more women in their area get elected.”

There will be plenty of opportunities for questions and conversations to answer the main question of the day: What can you do to See Her Elected in 2024?

50/50 North West invites attendees to join them at 1:30pm for a light lunch.

Anyone interested in attending the seminar in the Central Hotel, Donegal Town on Friday, February 24th from 10.30am to 1.30pm is asked to register their interest by emailing info@seeherelected.ie