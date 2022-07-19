Section of Wine Street and Lower Knox Street in Sligo town to remain closed until July 29th

Sections of Wine Street and Lower Knox Street are closed to facilitate works.

There will be disruption to traffic in Sligo town as sections of Wine Street and Lower Knox Street will stay closed until Friday, July 29th.

These roadworks are part of the O’Connell Street Enhancement Scheme.

Diversion routes are in place.

O’Connell Street is not closed as part of these works.

The statement from Sligo County Council said: