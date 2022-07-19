Section of Wine Street and Lower Knox Street in Sligo town to remain closed until July 29th

There will be disruption to traffic in Sligo town as sections of Wine Street and Lower Knox Street will stay closed until Friday, July 29th.
These roadworks are part of the O’Connell Street Enhancement Scheme.
Diversion routes are in place.
O’Connell Street is not closed as part of these works.
The statement from Sligo County Council said:
The following roads will be closed between the hours of 07:00 on Monday 18th July through to 19:00 on Friday 29th July 2022- Wine Street (Eastbound) from its junction with the entrance to Wine Street Carpark as far as its junction with Quay Street.- Lower Knox Street from its junction with Quay Street as far as its junction with O’Connell Street.These temporary road closures are necessary to facilitate roadworks which form part of the O’Connell Street Enhancement Phase 02 Scheme.Alternative diversion routes will be in place via the N4 Inner Relief Road and Markievicz Road.