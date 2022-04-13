Second murder of man in Sligo

The scene of a second murder in Sligo last night at City View, Connaughton Road. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Gardaí in Sligo are investigating the murder of another man in the town, just two days after the discovery of local auctioneer on Monday. Both men had been received significant physical injuries. n

Last night at around 10:30pm Gardaí were called to an apartment at City View, Connaughton Road, Sligo, where the body of a

male in his late 50s was found. He had received significant physical injuries.

This scene remains preserved and the Garda Technical Bureau will conduct technical and forensic examinations at the apartment.

The man’s body remains at the scene

at this time and a post mortem will be carried out later today which

will assist in the course of the criminal investigation.

At approximately 1:45am, following intense local Garda activity and enquiries, Gardaí in assisted by the Armed Support Unit arrested a male in his early 20s at Mail Coach Road on suspicion of murder.

This male is currently detained under the provision of section 4 Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Sligo Garda Station.

Gardaí in Sligo are appealing for any person with any information on this incident to make contact.

Investigating Gardaí can be contacted at a dedicated phone number at the incident room in Sligo Garda Station

at 071 9157088, the Garda Confidential Line phone number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.