Search is on to find Miss Sligo 2022 as organisers plan biggest show ever

Miss Sligo Orla Quinn at the final of Miss Ireland 2021 at The Lakeside Manor Hotel in Cavan. Pic PIP

The search has officially begun for Miss Sligo 2022 to follow in the footsteps of reigning Sligo title holders Orla Quinn, Viktorija Baklastova and Emma Doyle who represented the county last year at the Miss Ireland final.

Miss Sligo Orla Quinn did her county proud last year on the Miss Ireland stage scooping the sash for Top Model in the competition.

Orla, originally from Roscommon Town works as mobile support specialist for Bank of Ireland after moving to Sligo.

She is fluent in Irish, a keen lover of fashion - she actually designed her own gown for the final, a most unusual emerald green creation.

Miss Sligo Town is Viktorija Baklastova, 22 years old currently studying international business and French in TUDublin and Miss Sligo South is Emma Doyle,18 years of age from Tubbercurry, Sligo.

Emma sings part time and wishes to study Psychiatric and Mental Health Nursing. Now the search is on for Miss Sligo 2022.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2021, Pamela Uba (26), captured the hearts of the nation with her incredible story and has featured prominently in the Irish media with captivating interviews and also made waves internationally having appeared on TV Shows in Los Angeles, London, Johannesburg and even featured in the New York Times.

Pamela spent a month in Puerto Rico representing Ireland at Miss World and is all set to jet back out there in March for the overall final.

Diamonds are forever for the Miss Ireland Organisation as this year marks its 75th Jubilee of the competition with plans for the largest and most spectacular show this summer.

Selections will run all over the country to find contestants from each county with beauty, poise and personality to take part in the Miss Ireland 2022 competition next summer. The winner from each county represents their county at the most spectacular ever Diamond Jubilee Miss Ireland show.

The winner of each of the county crowns and sashes also enjoy representing their county and title throughout the year at various events, awards and appearances.

Full details on how to enter Miss Ireland 2022 are available on www.miss-ireland.ie or on the Miss Ireland App now available from Apple App Store or Google Play.

The finalists of Miss Ireland this year will be put through their paces in a challenging competitive process testing their skills in debating, public speaking, talent, sports, modelling, social media and each finalist will be tasked with raising much-needed awareness and funds for their chosen charities.

Established in 1947, Miss Ireland has been the launch pad for many eminent, successful, and inspiring women in Ireland.

In recent years the Miss Ireland Franchise has raised over €300,000 for various charities including Laura Lynn, Temple Street, Alzheimer’s Ireland, Pieta House, The Cari Foundation and this year are proud to partner, once again, with Variety Ireland, an Irish charity helping sick, disadvantaged and children with special needs since 1951.

The winner of Miss Ireland 2022 will receive a lucrative agency contract and a host of prizes including jewellery, gowns, professional photo shoots, beauty and hair products and then jet off to represent her country at the Miss World Festival which is televised in over 100 countries around the world.

See www.miss-ireland.ie for more information.