Search has resumed for missing Sligo man Rodney Horan (21)

Searches have resumed in Sligo this morning (Tuesday) for a young man missing in the town since Sunday.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 21-year-old Rodney Horan, who is missing from Colooney.

Rodney is described as 5’ 10” in height, of medium build with brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen he was wearing a grey ‘Gym King’ jacket, brown jumper, black jeans, black shoes and a silver chain.

Rodney was last seen in the Doorly Park area of Sligo. Searches took place of the woods and along the Garavogue River on Monday involving Rescue 118, Gardaí, RNLI, Civil Defence and volunteers. The search resumed in the area this morning around 8am.

Anyone with information that can assist Gardaí in locating Rodney is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.