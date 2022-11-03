Scotsman’s Walk to remain closed until December, Sligo County Council confirms

Scotsman’s Walk will remain closed until December 9th to facilitate roadworks which form part of the Rosses Point Sewerage Scheme.

The road has already been closed for a number of weeks, and Sligo County Council has announced an extension to the temporary road closure at Scotsman’s Walk from its junction with the R291 Rosses Point Road as far as its junction with the N15.

Alternative diversion routes will be in place via the R291 Rosses Point Road, via its junction with the N15 and via the L-7310 Ballinvoher Road.

The period of closure is extended up to and including Friday, 9th December, 2022.