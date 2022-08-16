Scorching weather made it a week to remember in Sligo

Rory and Sorcha Sheridan enjoying the sun at Rosses Point beach last Friday

Eugene and Liz Conlon keep up with all the local news while enjoying the sunshine at Rosses Point.

It got hotter as the week wore on so that by last Friday temperatures had hit 29 degrees in Sligo, cooling down by Sunday with cloudy conditions on Monday.

Early last week the temperatures in Sligo were around 20 degrees and this had risen to about 23 on Wednesday and 26 on Thursday.

The brilliant sunshine brought crowds flocking to Sligo’s beaches with Rosses Point, Strandhill, Streedagh, Dunmoran, Enniscrone the places to be.

Thursday evening saw the big Europa Conference League third round second leg qualifier against Viking FK of Norway with the sunshine lending an extra special element to the fixture and in particular for the 200 travelling fans who enjoyed the outdoor hospitality around the city centre before the game.

Friday was the hottest day in Sligo with temperatures hitting the 29 degree mark with Saturday seeing it drop back to the low 20s.

Sunday saw a change in the weather with more cloud and some thunder and lightning showers but Sligo escaped the worst of these.

Temperatures returned to a more normal 15 to 17 degrees in the North West on Monday with a mixture of cloud and scattered showers.

Met Eireann forecast says the hot weather of last week is gone for now with cooler and cloudier days on the way this week.

Wednesday will be a largely dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells in the morning and more widespread hazy sunshine developing in the afternoon. Tuesday was quite pleasant in Sligo with early cloud giving way to some warm sunny spells in the afternoon.

The highest temperatures ranged from 16 to 19 degrees.

A band of rain, which may turn heavy at times, is forecast to cross the country on Thursday. This will be followed by scattered showers through the evening clearing to more widespread sunny spells in the West. Temperatures will again range from 16 to 19 degrees.

Scattered showers will gradually lessen through Friday with another band of rain likely to approach western coasts later in the day.

The outlook for the week-end is that it will be changeable with occasional rain or showers.

Nine of Ireland’s weather stations recorded their highest-ever July temperature last month, according to a new report.

Met Eireann has revealed that July was exceptionally hot and dry. The highest temperature in the country was 33.0 degrees at the weather station in Dublin’s Phoenix Park on Monday, July 18.

This temperature was just .3 degrees below Ireland’s all-time high, recorded at Kilkenny Castle in 1887.

Met Éireann estimates that last month was, on average, much hotter and drier than any pervious July. Last month’s temperatures ranged from 0.1 degrees (at Markree Castle in Co Sligo) to 1.7 degrees (at the Phoenix Park) above normal.