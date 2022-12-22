School bus drivers should not be forced to retire says Sligo councillor

School bus drivers who are fully qualified and fit to work should not be forced to retire due to age according to Cllr Dara Mulvey.

At the latest general meeting of Sligo County Council, Cllr Mulvey stated with the ongoing lack of school buses and controversy offer assigned bus seats for students that the ‘discriminatory practice’ by Bus Eireann of forced retirement on school buses at age 66 be removed.

“Drivers with 20- or 30-years’ experience are much more capable on the road than many people, and those who wish to should be allowed to continue working,” he said.

Cllr Mulvey stated this could help alleviate some of the pressure felt by bus operators and would allow for more school buses to run.

Cllr Thomas Healy said if someone is fit and healthy he feels they should be allowed to work and that by forcing retirement many highly skilled drivers are being denied the opportunity to benefit the community, adding ‘it’s not everybody that can drive a bus’.