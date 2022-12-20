Samaritans’ building in Sligo to light up in green on ‘shortest day’

Each year Sligo Samaritans mark the Winter Solstice (Wednesday 21st December 21) with an event called the Longest Night.

The aim is to let people in need of its support know that Samaritans are there for them during their darkest hours, especially over the festive period.

This year, Sligo Samaritans will have their building on the Mall lit up in green and they have requested that landmark buildings in the city light up theirs too.

Samaritan volunteers will be in O’Connell Street Sligo from 7 to 8pm on Wednesday 21st of December and they would love if members of the public would like to come along to meet them.

The volunteers will also be doing some carol singing

Last year, Samaritan volunteers answered almost 35,000 calls for help throughout December, with 130 volunteers on duty throughout Christmas Day alone.

A spokesperson said they believed this Christmas, more than ever before, people need to know that Samaritans will be there for them 24 hours a day, including Christmas Day.

Samaritans can be contacted 24 hours a day, seven days a week, on freephone 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie.