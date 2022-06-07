Safety concerns over the condition of disused County Sligo rail station

A county councillor has expressed safety concerns over the condition of the disused Ballisodare railway station which has been the venue for drinking parties.

Councillor Thomas Healy said there are widespread concerns in Ballisodare, especially amongst the parents of young children, that it is only a matter of time before someone is seriously injured in the environs of the old railway station there.

Cllr Healy has discussed the situation with residents in the adjacent Bushy Park housing estate and inspected the site.

“The railway station in Ballisodare has been closed since 1975 and it is in a state of extensive disrepair which poses a significant risk to anybody close to it.

“I examined the site after being contacted by local residents and there is ample evidence of both young children playing there and of large amounts of discarded beer cans.

“The site itself is very hazardous both underfoot and, more concerning, overhead.

“The roof is rotten, exposed and in imminent danger of more slates falling off.

“I note that the area has been secured with netting and fencing on the railway side but there are no safety precautions for people on the other side whatsoever.

“I have contacted both Sligo County Council and C.I.E about this and am demanding immediate remedial action here.

“I am on record as saying, and have had a motion passed at a meeting of the County Council, that this station should be reopened as a commuter link to Sligo from Ballisodare and surrounding areas.

“In the midst of a global crisis where we are not meeting our targets for reducing co2 emissions, and with the huge increase in fuel costs, now more than ever it is the time to invest in public transport.

“Whilst the area needs to be secured immediately, we need to invest in the railway and reopen it as a public service,” he said.

All that is left of the old Ballisodare station is the goods shed.

The station is located on the Sligo to Dublin line which runs eight daily services to and from the capital.

The station opened on 3 December 1862.

It was closed to passengers on 17 June 1963 and finally closing to goods on 3 November 1975.