Sadness at death of former Sligo Yeats Society CEO Stella Mew

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to the former head of the Yeats Society, Stella Mew who has passed away.

The former Principal of Rathdown School died on October 5 at Tallaght University Hospital. Funeral Service takes place on Thursday (13 October) at 11 am in St. Paul’s Church, Glenageary, Co. Dublin with private interment in St. Laurence’s Churchyard, Chapelizod afterwards.

Ms Mew was the daughter of the late Col. R.G. Mew and Maureen and sister of the late Clive.

She is Sadly missed by her cousins, Gilly, Geoff and Geoffrey, niece Julie, Marie, the extended family and her many friends.

She had been associated with the Yeats Summer School for decades and retired as its CEO in 2012 when she turned 70.

Stella took up the position in September 2005 and her first Summer School as CEO came the following year.

WHEN Stella Mew stood up to recite ‘The Lake Isle of Innisfree’ by Nobel Prize winner William Butler Yeats as a fourteen-year-old attending a summer camp at Sligo Grammar School in 1956, she could never have envisaged that she would go on to serve as Chief Executive Officer of the Yeats Society Sligo.

Stella loved her time with the Yeats Society and its Summer School and often stressed its importance showcasing Sligo.

“The two week programme brings in people from throughout the world for fourteen days and nights and they staty in local hotels and other accommodation and spend money locally.

“We are the only such Summer School sustaining the two week programme,” she said in an interview with The Sligo Champion on her retirement as CEO.

And she was deeply honoured to have become CEO of the Yeats Society.

“I had attended many Yeats International Summer Schools and knew the people involved. When the opportunity arose to serve as CEO, I didn’t think twice,”

A Trinity College graduate, Stella was Principal of the Rathdown Primary and Secondary boarding school in County Dublin from 1972 to 2002.

The school had 460 pupils, 120 of them boarders.

In 2002, she retired from the position and began working part-time for Taylor University in Indiana, USA, on an Anglo-irish Programme.

The University gave their students sixteen-week semesters twice yearly to study Irish politics, history and art and Stella was involved in the development of an Irish literature programme under the scheme, including the works of Yeats, until 2005.

After her retirement as CEO of the Yeats Society. Stella will returned to live in Sandycove, Dublin.

The first international Yeats Summer School was held in August 1960.

She was, up to the time of her death, President of the Rathdown School Alumni Association.

In a tribute, Director of the Yeats Society, Susan O’Keeffe said: “It is with great sorrow that we share the news of the death of Stella Mew.

“Stella was a remarkable woman who was at the heart of the work of Yeats Society Sligo for many, many years.

“She was a former CEO of the Society, but so very much more than that.

“She shared her decades-long love of Yeats with so many people across the world, as well as here at home.

“She had a prodigious memory and an abiding love and appreciation of the poetry and plays of WB Yeats.

“There was little about the Nobel poet’s life and work that she did not know.

“The Yeats International Summer School was her annual home, chatting at ease with young and old, and new and familiar faces.

“Stella loved Sligo as much as the poet; they were intertwined in her life.

“As a teacher, a headteacher, a school governor and the CEO of Yeats Society Sligo, Stella gave her all to everything she did, and to everyone she met - always with great care and attention.

“The cloth she was cut from was woven with dedication, kindness and generosity and always with a twinkle in the eye.

“Stella was always thinking of others, bearing her own challenges and final illness with bravery and stoicism.

“She lived life to the full and shared that enthusiasm with all she met and worked with. Her loss is considerable and we will mourn for her.

“We know that Stella’s former colleagues, many many students, so many academics, family and so many friends will miss her deeply too, but all our lives were blessed in knowing her.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam uasal.”