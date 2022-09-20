Rural County Sligo restaurant’s electricity bill tops nearly €5k putting its future in doubt

At a point when new businesses are struggling to make ends meet these soaring costs could not be coming at a worse time, in frustration, Laura and Daniel Luis Fernandez, the owners of the Bella & Brava pizza restaurant in Coolaney, took to social media to highlight their energy bill increasing over 400%, from around €700 to over €3,600 last August.

“We posted it online to make people aware of the costs. Our restaurant uses a woodfire oven and we cook off dried oak, so we are not using electricity or gas, we cook off the wood,” Laura said.

“We just have the coffee machine and the cooker, and we don’t even use the cooker that often because all our meat, fish, steaks, and pizzas are cooked in the woodfire oven.”

Laura says it is not just electricity increases they have been faced with as the prices for a pallet of wood have gone from €450 to over €1,000 and that when you add everything together their costs have ‘skyrocketed’ to the point she worries if they will still be open by the end of the year.

“If I was to put our prices up to equal the cost increases there is no way people would come. We’ve also got to pay for staff, sales, and getting the food in.”

As a business that first opened its door in June 2020, Laura says they were not entitled to many of the benefits given to businesses during the pandemic and they have consistently struggled the entire time they’ve been open.

“We have just hired two extra chefs because myself and my husband have been doing everything ourselves. To get them we’ve put them up in our own home because they moved from Dublin to Sligo so that’s more costs on electricity in our home on top of everything else.

“It’s the only option we have to be able to relax and potentially take one day off per week. At the moment we are doing 70-80 hours a week and not taking a wage, we haven’t taken a wage at all, we can’t, just the costs to get my son to and from school and the rent. That’s been it for two and half years,” she said.

Laura says that since receiving their shocking bill for August, they have received one more that was over €1,000 for just nine days electricity.

“You’re given just 14 days to pay it, you could set up a repayment plan but that will just put you further and further into debt,” she said.

Laura says the profits she has seen reported by energy providers is ‘an absolute joke’ and that it is vital the Government ‘steps in’ and addresses the issue.

“I know there’s a budget coming up and I am stalking the news at the moment to find out what’s going to be there for small businesses and if we’re going to be helped,” she said.

“We’re fighting a losing battle and we feel like the Government just doesn’t want us here, our worry is we might not be here next year and this is our bread and butter. We have a son in secondary school and it’s really tough to pay the bills and keep everyone employed. During the summer we had 18 staff, we’re trying to support local.

“The Government has to step in, there’s no ifs or buts about it, otherwise it’s just going to be recession after recession and people will leave Ireland. It’s going to be too expensive to live and they’ll all move, we’ve even said if it gets much worse we’ll pack it all up and go somewhere else,” she said.

One business owner who is trying to stay positive through this uncertain era is Anthony Gray, the proprietor of both Eala Bhan on Rockwood Parade and Hooked on Tobergal Lane in Sligo, who says while it is ‘worrying times’ he has the confidence that Sligo can get through it.

“There are so many permutations to this and now we are after coming through a health crisis and into a war which is affecting Europe and electricity prices,” he said.

“I am very concerned about it and it’s something I monitor every day. We have to tighten the belt and cut the cloth to measure the table and that’s as much as you can do.”

Between his two businesses Anthony says he is facing electricity bills of between €8,000-€10,000 per month but that if the last two years of the pandemic has taught him anything it is that they will find a way to get through it.

“I am hopeful that the Government will step in because there is a snowball effect. Whether or not people will still go out to eat or out for drinks with rising costs it is hard to know, but I think we’ve weathered the storm before and we will again,” he said.

“There has been an increase of between 70-80% in my energy costs. You are seeing light, heat, gas, even petrol going up, it’s everything, not just energy. The whole food side of things has gone through the roof and there was a point when I had to take beef off my menu because it had become so expensive.

“Even with chicken the grain to feed them was coming from Ukraine. We have to absorb these costs and get on as best we can.”

While Anthony says he is trying to employ cost saving measures wherever he can, there is only so much that he can do without causing worse issues for himself.

“You can turn off the lights, but the fridges and freezers need to keep running. I found during the pandemic that when you turn things on and off again it causes problems,” he said.

The most important thing, according to Anthony, is to stay resilient in the face of these challenges.

“We’re a resilient town and what we need to do is support local businesses and job creation. I support local as much as possible through buying stock from butchers and bakeries, if we support each other we’ll get through this,” he said.

“We’ll weather this storm but there’s no doubt the Government will have to step up to the plate. They saved jobs during the pandemic and they need to do it in this energy crisis.

“Nobody wants to see businesses closing, that will lead to unemployment where the Government will still have to support those who lose their job. It is within their interest to look after and support businesses.”

The rising costs of living across the board are also affecting customers habits with research showing that more than four in ten adults plan to visit fewer pubs for the remainder of 2022 due to pressure of a rising cost of living. This means that local businesses will have to deal with reduced footfall as their bills continue to rise.

The CGA (Curren Goodden Associates) Cost of Living Consumer Pulse Survey, carried out across Ireland and the UK last month, found that 42% of Irish adults plan to visit pubs far less often between now and New Year’s Eve. As a result of this many pubs and restaurants across the county have cut back on their hours for the quieter winter season such as The Strand Bar in Strandhill staying closed on Monday and Tuesday starting in October and Knox restaurant in Sligo closing for refurbishment works until early 2023.

The Vintners’ Federation of Ireland CEO, Paul Clancy has called for urgent and substantive energy supports for the pub trade in Budget 2023.

“It is vital that Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe provides urgent and substantive energy supports to the pub trade in Budget 2023, Pubs cannot pass on increases to customers already under financial strain and colossal energy costs are going to force pubs to close, or reduce their winter opening times. Reduced footfall, coupled with an unprecedented rise in energy costs after 22 months of Covid lockdown closures and restrictions, means we are almost certainly looking at the permanent closure of many more pubs.”