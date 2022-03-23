Runway 5k at Ireland West returns after a two-year absence

Pictured at the announcement of the charities of the year programme and 2022 runway run are from left to right Stephanie Hughes, Portwest, Donal Healy, Ireland West Airport, Joe Gilmore, Ireland West Airport, Elaine Sears, The Sensational Kids Charity, Loretta Connolly, The Sensational Kids Charity, and Sinead Boyle from Ireland West Airport Photo: Keith Heneghan.

Ireland West Airport is delighted to announce that the Childhood Cancer Foundation, The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust and Sensational Kids Charity have been selected by airport staff as its charity partners for 2022.

Following the onset of Covid-19 in 2020 and the subsequent impact on the airport and indeed every day life, airport staff were forced to suspend their annual charity programme in 2020 and 2021 and cancel the hugely popular annual runway run.

With the removal of Covid related restrictions the airport are delighted to once again be partnering with three brilliant charities for the coming year.

A number of events will take place during the course of 2022 which will engage passengers and staff with the aim of raising as much money as possible for the three charities.

The headline event for 2022 will be the return of the annual 5k runway fun run sponsored by Portwest, which will take place on the runway at Ireland West Airport on Saturday September 10th at 5pm. All existing online bookings which were made for the cancelled 2020 event are still valid – any queries can be sent to marketing@irelandwestairport.com

Runners and walkers will take-off down the runway at 5pm and complete a 5km course with a difference.

All are welcome to attend what promises to be fantastic evening for all the family, raising much needed funds our three charities in 2022. This year will be the first year the runway run takes place on the newly resurfaced runway.

Entry to the event costs €20 per adult and €5 for under-16’s. A special family rate of €40 will be available for families of 2 adults and 2 kids.

All participants will receive a race t-shirt and complimentary car parking and refreshments at the airport will be provided on the day.

Participants can sign up and find more information by visiting www.irelandwestairport.com/runwayrun.

Read More

To mark the special event, all participants who register online to take part will be entered into a draw to win two return flights to Majorca and Cologne with Ryanair. The number of participants is restricted and those interested are advised to register early to avoid disappointment. For the first time this year, a ‘Virtual option’ will also be available for those who wish to support the three charities but are unable to make it on the day and would like to do a virtual run or walk etc.

Re-launching the charities of the year programme for 2022 and the annual runway fun run, Joe Gilmore, Managing Director, Ireland West Airport said: “After a tough period over the last two years for both the airport and indeed charities around the country, we are delighted to be relaunching our annual charity programme and partnering with three great charities in 2022.

Our Staff Charity programme has to date raised almost €150,000 for Irish charities and we hope this year will again see much needed funds raised for the three new charities, who all undertake such fantastic work in our communities.

“The return of our hugely popular runway run for the first time since 2019, which will take place on our newly resurfaced runway, we hope will be more popular than ever as normality returns to everyday life”

On behalf of the Runway Run sponsor, Portwest Ltd, Orla Good, Commercial Director said: “Portwest is proud to partner with Ireland West Airport, for the fourth year, to support their charity 5k Runway Run.

“As always we are delighted to be associated with this great event because while helping people stay healthy, the event also ensures that each of the charities involved this year can continue to provide the amazing services they do. We would like to wish every success to each of the charities involved and to all participants taking part in September.”

Colin Bell, The Kevin Bell Repatriation trust said:“The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is delighted to be a Charity Partner of Ireland West Airport in 2022, along with Childhood Cancer Foundation and Sensational Kids. We are grateful to all at Ireland West Airport for renewing this partnership after the postponement due to Covid.”