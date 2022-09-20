RTÉ’s Baz aims to get Sligo stroke victim mum back home again

An appeal has been issued for labourers and assistance to help one Collooney family rebuild their lives as they rebuild their home on DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland.

The RTÉ series, presented by Baz Ashmawy, will feature the family of Claire Carpenter and Ross Mannion and provide their house in Coolaney with vital adaptations to allow her return home from hospital since she suffered a stroke last February.

Mum of three Claire thought she just had a bad headache one afternoon when she collapsed to the floor in front of her children, her fiancé Ross quickly called an ambulance for his bride to be and she was soon rushed to Beaumont Hospital for two life saving surgeries.

Claire had a blood clot in her brain that caused her to suffer a serious stroke. The couple were due to get married last July but ever since their focus has shifted to Claire’s recovery and fundraising to adapt their home to her newfound needs.

Ross, a former player and coach with Connacht Rugby, is well known in the local community and organised a GoFundMe page to help Claire live independently that has now received almost 2,000 donations and raised over €100,000.

Now DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland have offered their assistance for the third series of the programme and in just a few weeks (October 25 to November 2), they will be starting work on their first ever build in Connacht.

In the series presenter Baz is joined with designers, builders, specialist carpenters as well as volunteers and local suppliers to help rebuild the lives of participants from across the country.

Senior producer Ciara Bresnihan stated they are excited to come to Sligo for the final build of their third series and they are always grateful for the help they receive from the local community to transform vulnerable families’ lives.

“About 90% of the help we receive is from the local community, people give up their time and they might know the family and want to help. We get a huge amount of goodwill from people,” she said.

“We came to Claire and Ross through the GoFundMe page and we knew we wanted to do a build in Connacht. As soon as we met them you could see that it was genuine and profound and they really needed it.

“What every build has in common is it’s always a home that needs adaptation to really improve a person’s life, it’s to do something they wouldn’t be able to do on their own due to money, resources, or time.”

Ciara said on October 4 they will be holding a ‘trades day’ in Coolaney where they invite anyone who is interested in helping to come and meet their build, design, and production team.

“The purpose of the trades day is to allow anyone who wants to help to meet our team and talk to the relevant person. We ask anyone even if they don’t know exactly how they can help to come and have a chat with us because there’s always something we are short on,” she said.

Through their social media channels the series have put the call out for everything from groundworkers, ticket machine drivers, carpenters, general labourers, plumbers, electricians, slabbers, block layers, painters, plasters, joiners, pavers, landscaper, fencers, tilers, photography, audio-visual companies, catering, cleaning and registration volunteers. If you can name a trade then Big Build is looking for it.

They are calling for local companies who can assist them by supplying goods and materials for external work such as gran hire, skips, waste management, lawn turf, as well as other landscaping products.

When it comes to catering, they are looking for catering companies who can feed their volunteers or local restaurants to provide breakfast rolls, lunch, dinners and snacks to fuel the 100 plus people expected to be assisting with this large scale project.

On the interior side of things they are calling for joinery companies, glazing, furniture, wallpaper, extensive homewares, photography and frames, bedding, mirrors, mattress supplier, curtains and blinds.

For site support it’s traffic management, site security, van drivers, transport companies, marquees, accommodation, and printers.

Ciara stated that they are particularly looking for glazing and glass companies, skilled trades, general labourers and site facilities, furniture suppliers, lawn turf, birch tree supplier, soil and plants.

The team for this build will be presenter Baz Ashmawy, garden designer Diarmuid Gavin, interior designer Kerry Hiddleston with Hiddleston Designers, health and safety Helena Ryan with Cooga Safety, head electrician Stephen Brennan with Kirby Group, head builder Jerome McNamara with Gannon & McNamara Construction, and foreman Trevor Goulden.

If anyone would like to get involved, get in touch via email with diysossligo@gmail.com or call 083 013 9827 and be sure to include your name, number, email, and details of the trade you can supply.