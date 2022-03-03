Rovers issue notice to fans after banning one supporter

Sligo Rovers have issued a notice to fans following the issuing of a ban to one fan as a result of an incident in the opening game against St. Patrick’s Athletic.
The club released a statement on Thursday afternoon reminding fans that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated by the club.
The statement said:
Following recent incidents at home and away games, we would like to remind a small minority of fans that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated by the club.These incidents have put players, officials, stewards, and other fans at risk and have resulted in heavy fines being issued to the club.One supporter has been issued with a ban from Sligo Rovers matches following Friday night’s game against St Patrick’s Athletic, and the club will continue to investigate all incidents and issue bans to those who can’t behave responsibly. It is a last resort to issue any supporter with any ban. However we must act on unsatisfactory behaviour.We are extremely proud of our fans and encourage passionate, respectful support, but we need to ensure our games are a safe, pleasant environment for everyone to enjoy.To help ensure a safe, entertaining atmosphere at all Bit O’ Red matches, please be reminded that unacceptable conduct whilst at any match – from home or away supporters – will not be tolerated.- Unacceptable conduct covers conduct which is violent and/or disorderly and includes:- Any sort of sectarian, religious, homophobic, racist or sexist behaviour- Aggressiveness or violent behaviour, including damage to the ground- Drunkenness- Threatening and/or abusive behaviourAny individual who participates in unacceptable conduct at home or away matches will be ejected and subject to investigation by Gardai.The club reserves the right to take further sanctions, including exclusion from the stadium, for a period of time or permanently.Pyrotechnics:The use of pyrotechnics (smoke flares and noise percussion) is an unwanted feature at football grounds. Please note discharging such items is extremely dangerous and can cause serious injury if not used in the correct manner.Supporters seen to be using pyrotechnics will be ejected from the ground and banned permanently. They may also be subject to criminal proceedings by An Garda Siochana.Unfortunately, the club simply cannot afford to pay out fines from our already stretched resources for things such as pyrotechnics and will take actions to prevent us having to do so.As you will read below, we have taken additional measures to identify supporters who use pyrotechnics in order to enforce punishments on those who use them.Pitch IncursionsAny person who encroaches onto the pitch, for whatever reason, will be ejected by security staff and also banned from the stadium.In particular, at the final game of the 2021 season against Bohemians, some behaviour from our own supporters was simply not good enough and extremely disappointing for our players, staff and volunteers on what should have been an enjoyable night to celebrate the end of the season.CCTV System:The installation of further state of the art CCTV has taken place again in the off-season.Power Right Fire, Energy and Security are the leading business in Sligo for fire, energy and security services.A pan–tilt–zoom camera has been installed by Power Right to monitor three sides of the stadium. It will be used throughout match night and monitored by An Garda Siochana.This measure is being taken to increase safety and care to all fans in the ground and is part of the terms of entering The Showgrounds.The new CCTV is also a preventive measure to identify those that use pyrotechnics, engage in threatening and abusive behaviour or other activities and anyone found doing so will be removed from the ground and banned from future games.