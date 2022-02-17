Route change for Sligo St Patrick’s Day parade

Sligo’s 50th St Patricks Day Parade will take on a new route this year.

The main change will see the parade return to going up O’Connell Street and across Grattan Street and Castle Street.

The viewing stand will now be based at the Courthouse in an effort to reduce gaps and delays in the parade.

It is hoped the shorter route will make the parade more enjoyable for spectators and there are a number of quiet zones and designated disabled spaces as seen on the map below.

The parade will start as normal at Mail Coach Road at 12 noon and travel along Temple Street and Wine Street with the finish on Pearse Road.

Applications for entrants are still open and there is no cost to enter. Applications can be made at www.sligostpatricksday.com.

This year’s parade will be the feature event as part of a 5 day festival of music and events. With a double bank holiday on the Thursday and Friday, it is expected a large number of visitors will visit Sligo.

The parade is in partnership with Sligo County Council, Failte Ireland and Sligo BID.

Meanwhile, Ballymote will once again hold its St Patrick’s Day parade after two years of celebrating at home due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The committee recently met and decided to proceed with the parade.

PRO of the Parade Committee Keith Henry said: “It’s great to be able to gather together again and celebrate in some form. We’re really looking forward to seeing people on the street again enjoying themselves. Everyone from all over Sligo and beyond is welcome in our town for this festival.” The parade will get underway at its traditional time of 3.30pm with lots of prizes up for offer. Plans are already taking shape for the parade and entries can be submitted by emailing ballymotestpatricksparade@gmail.com.