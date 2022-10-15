Rosses Point public toilets should open all year, meeting of Sligo County Council hears

Due to the increase in wintertime sea swimming the public toilets in Rosses Point should be open year-round according to Cllr Declan Bree.

Cllr Bree said that having the facilities closed for the winter months is burdensome for those with disabilities and special needs, he outlined how the increased popularity and use of seaside areas since the pandemic means a reconsideration of opening times may be due.

“Sea swimming outside the summer months has become very popular and in this context I believe the council needs to review its policy in regard to the opening of public toilets. The difficulty in Rosses Point is exacerbated because the village is such a distance from the beach,” he said.

Read More

“There was a general welcome in April of last year when funding was announced for the proposed new outdoor water-based activities Facility Centres which are to be constructed at Rosses Point and Enniscrone.

“The centres will provide hot water showers, changing and toilet facilities, secure storage, induction spaces and that they will be fully wheelchair accessible.

However, I note from the report we have received that the projected time frame for the delivery of these is in 2024. In the intervening period I would ask for a review of the opening times of the public toilets, particularly the toilets in Rosses Point.”

This motion was supported by Cllr Thomas Walsh who said it is important to have public toilets available as there is significant investment going into new outdoor facilities in Rosses Point. Cllr Marie Casserly said it is not just beneficial for swimmers but visitors who enjoy the area throughout all the seasons.

Cllr Donal Gilroy said while there may be funding issues in keeping toilets open year round that people are not expecting the ‘Rolls-Royce of loos’ and merely want something functional.