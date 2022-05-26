Rosses Point keeps its Blue Flag status

Rosses Point was amongst 85 beaches and 10 marinas around Ireland which has been awarded prestigious Blue Flags by An Taisce - one of the world’s most recognised eco-labels.

A total of 62 Green Coast awards were also announced. The Green Coast Award recognises beaches for their clean environment, excellent water quality and natural beauty. Green Coast Award sites are exceptional places to visit and enjoy our rich coastal heritage and diversity.

The Green Coast Awards were presented back in 2003 to four beaches in County Wexford, it was rolled out nationally in 2008 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

Fáilte Ireland says the Awards have huge significance for tourism and for local communities as summer and bathing season approach.

Fáilte Ireland research shows that outdoor water-based activities such as kayaking, surfing, paddle-boarding and open water swimming are popular attractors for international and domestic visitors.

Rosses Point is Sligo’s only Blue Flag beach. It also was awarded a Green Coast Award as was Streedagh beach.

This year’s awards were presented by Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister of State, with responsibility for Heritage and Electoral Reform at a ceremony at Curracloe Beach, Co. Wexford.