Rosie’s artwork featured as part of special exhibition

Sligo woman Rosie McCormack, last week contributed to a very unique art exhibition displaying 12 artworks created exclusively by people living with MS.

The Art of MS – Symptoms Under the Spotlight’ is an art exhibition created by MS Ireland in partnership with Novartis Ireland opening today featuring 12 original works of art created by people living with MS in Ireland. The exhibition has been organised to raise awareness of MS and the wide-ranging symptoms of the disease to mark World MS Day 2022.

The 12 works of art on display were shortlisted by a panel of judges and chosen for their ability to impactfully depict the many symptoms of MS, many of which are invisible and unknown to the general public such as fatigue, vision impairment, depression and difficulties with memory and thinking[i]. The exhibition will feature paintings, digital illustrations, freestanding sculptures and creative video content all of which aim to help the viewer better understand what it is like to live with MS day to day.

The Art of MS – Symptoms under the Spotlight is accessible to the public from Thursday 26 May to Wednesday 1 June 2022 from 9am-5pm and is located at the main foyer of Trinity Biomedical Sciences Institute, 152 - 160 Pearse St, Dublin 2.

Find more information about MS and to view the profiles of the artists who will feature at the exhibition at www.MS-Society.ie

To join the conversation, use the hashtag #TheArtofMS.