The road between Carraroe and Dromahair has reopened following a road traffic collision at Aughamore Far on the R287 that occurred on Tuesday morning.

Gardai and emergency services were at the scene for a period while motorists were advised to use an alternative route while they dealt with the incident.

The road has now fully reopened, and Gardai from Sligo/Leitrim are reporting no serious injuries occurred in the accident.