Rising cost of coal and home heating oil strikes fear into householders

Householders face a winter of discontent with real fears they won’t be able to afford to heat their homes due to the spiralling cost of sold fuel and home heating oil. A spokesperson for Home Fuels Cash and Carry, Carraroe, told The Sligo Champion that the price of Colombian coal had shot up from €27 per bag back in May- to its current rate of €45. That represents an almost 60 per cent increase in a short period. And with shorter and colder days coming-the increased demand could rocket the price even higher as uncertainty reigns over supplies as the war in Ukraine continues. “Russia is having a big impact on everything including steel prices. “The wholesale price has gone up quite a lot too and we are only making just over a euro per bag, and it is down to so many things that are beyond our control. “That is how tight we are running it as we are trying to give it back to the customer and keep the cost as low as we can. “The other reason for Colombian coal increasing by so much is that it is classed as dirty coal so there is an additional carbon tax which has been promoted by the Green Party.” When asked what the price of Colombian coal could be by Christmas, the spokesperson said that “people might not even be buying it as it could be just too expensive for them, and they will not be able to afford to pay €55 or €60 for a bag of coal. “We also sell smokeless coal, and it was E25 per 40 kg bag and it is now E32 at the moment. “But there is talk of that taking a few hikes before Christmas.” But the recent hikes have scared off customers who would normally buy coal in the summer. “Even this time last year we were selling maybe 10-20 bags on a really hot day. Some people don’t have heating oil, so they were using it for the hot water. “But some customers are now putting on the immersion heater for an hours, and then putting it off again which would be cheaper than to buy the bag of coal. The spokesperson added: “This has hit us badly and I reckon we would not have sold a pallet of coal for the whole month of July. “For the past three years, this has been the worst year for us, and we have every sympathy with the customers-especially the vulnerable and the elderly. “People are now coming to stock pile for the winter because they heard that the prices are going to rocket. “And they can’t afford that either. “This is beyond our control and some customers come in and get mad at us but I buy the smokeless at €30 and we sell it at €32. “I am selling the last batch of coal for €40, and I bought it for €38 as that is old stock. “These are terribly hard times and there are people coming out here with nothing but their pension. “They are going to choose to either feed themselves, have electricity in their homes or heat their homes because everything has gone through the roof, and it is the low earners that I feel for.” Elsewhere, Trevor in Grange Fuels advised hard-pressed consumers to opt for smokeless fuel rather than more expensive forms of that fuel. He added that he was considering stopping selling the coal as “it was not worth the hassle.” “We are very much at the mercy of the markets and the prices keep fluctuating all the time. It has been mental, and we have absolutely no control over the price of coal at present. “Some of the coal prices have almost doubled from last year at €18 to €43 but I am not buying that type of coal. “I am selling smokeless coal for €33 at present, and it was €20 a bag last September and it went up to €32 last March or April.” Trevor said he was cutting out buying Colombian coal but would be concentrating on smokeless coal as it “was the best value”. “There is absolutely no excuse for not using smokeless coal and it is the cheapest coal and also the best value. “I am only making €2 per bag and that is not a big margin and then you have to get into a van and deliver the coal at time.” Trevor sells kerosene and green diesel and the prices have really skyrocketed. “Last September 1,000 litres of kerosene cost €690 and its €1340 today. “It has gone from €25,000 to €50,000 for me to buy a load of fuel. “It was the big corporations that suffered during the pandemic when prices were low and now, they are clawing it back. “As a country Ireland uses less fuel than Greater Manchester”. He added: “The price of green diesel has also doubled from E750 to E1350 per 1000 litres and it will continue to rise.” In Collooney, Mickey Flynn of Flynn’s Stores has been outlining the huge jump in the price of a bag of coal from January until recently. Mr Flynn said a bag of coal that originally cost him €17 in January was now costing him €37 which is an increase of more than 100 per cent. He told The Sligo Champion that he distributed gas for Calor and it was retailing at €27 and it had gone up to €33 per bottle. “It has to have an effect, but that price is competitive, and I think the actual retail price is €34.50 and I am selling it at €33. “I have not noticed any real drop in demand for gas recently and I am trying my best to accommodate my customers as I know these are very stressful times for them.” Pauric Rogers of Top Line in Ballymote sells both coal and briquettes in his shop, and he has noticed a huge increase in the price of both in recent times. He sells smokeless coal and briquettes. “The price of a 20kg bag of coal for the customer to buy is now €20 and that includes VAT and the same bag last year was €10.95. “That is an increase of almost 100 per cent. “I have heard that it could be €22 or €23 in a week’s time which is very concerning for all. “Last year, you could buy a bale of briquettes for €4.95 and now it is €6.75.” Pauric has not experienced any change in demand so far as the weather is still fairly good. “It’s when it gets cold that we will see the effects of all these price increases in reality.” When asked for his take concerning run-up to Christmas, he said: “We are being told by the fuel merchants that prices are going to be continually rising. “I honestly don’t know as it is hard to figure out. “But our electricity bill has gone up by 30 percent which is almost 1/3 and we use a lot of electricity. “These are very uncertain and concerning times, but we will just keep going on and we just don’t know what’s around the corner.” Gas and electricity bills are becoming unsustainable, according to the local People Before Profit coumcillor Gino O’Boyle “Households are facing bills of €6,000 from early next year if prices keep on increasing at the current rate. That is more than triple the average they were paying at the start of 2021. “A recent Amarach opinion poll indicated that t 54% of people said they would not be able to pay the unexpected €1,000 bill. So how can people keep paying these bills? “We have a government that is slave to the dogma that it cannot properly ‘interfere in the market’. The result has been an approach that takes little account of social suffering. “People Before Profit is advocating immediate price controls on energy and essential foods. “The government has the legal power to impose such order but refuses to use it. “Price controls will mean that the profits of large energy companies have to take a hit. “Ireland used to have the cheapest electricity in the EU for domestic users but de-regulation has pushed our prices to the top of the league. “We need to reverse this and take energy companies into public ownership and give them a not-for-profit mandate,” he said. 