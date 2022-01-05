Rise in Covid-19 cases sees visits curtailed at Sligo University Hospital

Visiting at Sligo University Hospital has been significantly

curtailed from today, Wednesday at Sligo University Hospital due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the community and amongst staff.

Visiting will be facilitated on compassionate grounds, on an exceptional basis only. Those seeking to arrange a visit on compassionate grounds, must contact the ward manager in advance.

The nominated support person/visitor must complete a COVID-19 screening checklist and follow the public health guidance, including wearing a FFP2 surgical face mask (when requested) or surgical face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly. In line with national guidance on visiting, visitors will be asked to produce their EU Digital COVID Certificate or HSE COVID-19 Vaccination Record or other proof of

immunity when they arrive.

There are separate arrangements in place for access to the maternity

department for nominated support partners. Nominated support partners

can continue to attend for all scans, induction of labour and all

deliveries and emergency presentations. Visiting the maternity ward by

nominated support partners is curtailed to two hours per day between 6pm and 8pm.

The limited visiting access will remain in place for one week and will be kept under review.