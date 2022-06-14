Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Rise in anxiety levels among young people but the system cannot cope

Cllr Thomas Walsh. Expand

Close

Cllr Thomas Walsh.

Cllr Thomas Walsh.

Cllr Thomas Walsh.

sligochampion

A worrying rise in anxiety and mental health struggles among children and young people in Sligo was highlighted at Monday’s monthly meeting of Sligo County Council.

A motion put forward by Councillor Thomas Walsh addressed the current wait times for those in need to access psychology services and Child and Adolescent Mental Health Service (CAMHS) in the region stating that an interdepartmental working group is required to address the often ignored needs of young people in this country.

Privacy