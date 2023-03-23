Revenue office not open in Sligo for face to face public meetings

The fact that the Revenue office in Sligo is not open to members of the public to discuss their tax affairs was raised in the Dáil by Deputy Marian Harkin during Taoiseach’s question time.

“Revenue offices are open in Dublin and Limerick, Cork and Galway but not in Sligo,” the Deputy said. “I know it is not your direct responsibility, Taoiseach, but surely, as a government, you should be able to ensure that there is some public access to Revenue offices throughout the country.”

Ms Harkin told the Taoiseach that when she contacted the Revenue appointments helpline, she was told she couldn't even make an appointment to see somebody in Sligo.

“Why can't the office be open for at least two or three days per week, because sometimes tax matters are not straightforward, face-to-face is needed?

“Taoiseach, we are told the only two certainties in life are death and taxes, surely people should be facilitated to pay their taxes?”

Responding for the government Junior Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said she would address the issue with Revenue and come back to the Deputy with a response.