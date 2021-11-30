Retired teacher on sexual assault charge of pupil

A 76 year old retired school teacher has appeared at Sligo Circuit Court charged with the sexual assault of a pupil in the early 1990s.

Patrick Curran of Sheshkin Beg, Derrybeg, County Donegal was due to be sentenced on one count of sexually assaulting the pupil on a date between October 1st 1993 and June 1st 1994 at St John’s National School, Temple Street, Sligo having pleaded guilty at a sitting of the court last June.

However, when Curran appeared before the court this morning, Judge Francis Comerford was informed by Mr Colm Smyth SC (defending) that the accused now wished to resile from his guilty plea.

Curran confirmed this was his position when asked by the Judge who had pointed out to the accused that his application to be allowed change his plea was a very solemn one and that he would have to establish legal grounds why he wants to change his plea from guilty to not guilty.

The court was told that in the circumstances, Curran’s solicitor, Mr Cormac Hartnett could no longer act for him and by extension his senior and junior counsel.

Curran stated that he would then have to get another legal team if they won’t represent him. He told the judge that he had great confidence in his solicitors but not his barristers.

Mr Hartnett said he felt he had no option but to come off record following the significant change in position by the accused and that professionally he could no longer act for him.

Judge Comerford told the accused it was a difficult application to change a plea but he was going to allow Mr Hartnett to come off record.

The judge directed Curran to file an affidavit setting out the legal grounds why he wished to change his plea and to have this filed with the Courts Office and the State Solicitor for Sligo by December 20th.

The accused was told by the judge that the pressure was on him to file this affidavit, with or without a solicitor by that date. The case was put back to January 11th and Curran was remanded on bail.

Mr Leo Mulrooney BL (prosecuting) told the court that the alleged victim in the case, Bernard O’Hehir, a 40 year old man now living in Cork had waived his right to anonymity.

"He has no difficulty in being named,” said Mr Mulrooney.

Judge Comerford said there were no restrictions on the alleged victim being name nor the accused.