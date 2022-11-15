Retired garda could have been on Mountbatten’s ill-fated boat but for a wedding

In 1972, when 14-year-old Bunduff native and future garda Michael O’Connor secured a job at Classiebawn Castle in Mullaghmore he had no idea he had just taken his first step into a piece of history that people all over the world would still be fascinated by fifty years later.

A role that started off washing pots at the 10,000-acre country house soon developed into acting as waiter in the dining room, before eventually being promoted to boatman by its most famous owner and close relative of the British royal family Lord Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma in 1974.

From 1974 to 1977 Michael acted as boatman on Mountbatten’s Shadow V fishing boat and it is only by a simple twist of fate that he was not onboard on 27 August 1979 when a bomb planted by the Irish Republican Army was detonated in an explosion that killed 83 year-old Lady Doreen Knatchbull, 79-year-old Lord Mountbatten, Mountbatten’s young grandson Nicholas Knatchbull, and 15-year-old boatman Paul Maxwell.

In his latest book, Boatman for Mountbatten, Michael recounts his personal experiences as an employee at the castle, outlines what for him were the good times before it would become forever associated with the devastating attack, peels back the curtain on Lord Mountbatten’s personal history, and takes an in-depth look into the accusations of sexual assault that have haunted the royal figure’s legacy for decades.

“I grew up just two miles north of Cliffoney, my father said that I was recommended by someone to work in the castle and I still don’t know who recommended me,” Michael told The Sligo Champion.

“I looked at that castle everyday of the week and I never wondered who was living in it or who owned it, it was just part of the landscape for us growing up, it wasn’t unusual.”

Michael says at the time he wasn’t aware of how connected Mountbatten was to the royal family and to him he just felt lucky to have a job and not be working on the farm in Bunduff stating he’d much rather spend his time at a luxury castle than ‘weeding potatoes down in the field’.

While he doesn’t remember meeting any other members of the royal family at the time, he says it is likely they could have visited as down through the years many important people would stay in the castle.

“I am sure a few royals would have been around, but I didn’t meet any ‘royal’ royals, Charles or anyone like wasn’t there as far as I am aware,” he said.

“The third man to walk on the moon, Charles Conrad Jr, came to stay in the mid-1970s. Americans used to rent the castle during the summer and Mountbatten was always there for the month of August.”

Michael says there was a real sense of community working at Classiebawn Castle in those days and after work Michael Kelly, the boatman at the time would take him and staff out fishing, and this is where he got his first experiences manning a boat at sea.

Then one day, Kelly needed an extra pair of hands hauling the lobster pots out at sea and Michael volunteered and they took in a massive haul which impressed Lord Mountbatten.

“I was delighted to get away from cleaning dishes and when I arrived back in the kitchen Mountbatten was hot on my heels and said I heard you had a great day fishing,” Michael said.

This was 1973 and it would turn out to be Kelly’s last year working as the boatman, he asked Michael if he would be interested in taking over and he jumped at the opportunity.

“Mountbatten told me he’d been speaking with Kelly and that I’d proved my credentials, he said he’d get Kelly to teach me the ropes and I did the boat for four years from 1974 to 1977,” he said.

By 1978, Michael was working in Hargadon Bros pub and was approached by Classiebawn Castle estate manager Lady Aideen Gore-Booth about returning as the boatman once again for 1979.

“I know in my heart and soul that I would have done it if I wasn’t going to be best man for brother’s wedding in London on August 25th, that means I wouldn’t have been able to do the full month and if can’t do it all there’s no point doing it,” he said.

“I explained this to her, and she said okay I’ll get somebody else and she got Paul Maxwell. It’s so sad because I would often think about that while working as a gardai or with the United Nations in Cambodia and Cyprus, I’d think there but for the grace of God go I, it could have been me on that boat,” he said.

Paul would be the last boatman; he was killed in the attack in 1979 and Michael has dedicated his latest book to his memory.

“It’s now a part of history but I often wonder how a member of the British royal family thought that he could come over in the middle of the troubles and think he wouldn’t be a target for the IRA,” Michael said.

“This was a time when the ‘Brits Out’ demand was written on Benbulben mountain, but Mountbatten said he was an old man and who would want to kill an old man.”

Michael examines the history and circumstances of the attack in his book but says one of his main priorities when writing it was to focus on the good times at the castle and provide a window into the innocence of those days when the idea of such an attack taking place would never cross anyone’s mind.

“I had personal interactions with Mountbatten everyday and he was a gentleman. I remember at the beginning Kelly telling me whatever you do don’t let him walk all over you,” he said.

“The first day I went out on my own I brought the boat over to the short pier and I was chuffed with myself, but Mountbatten said, ‘Michael that boat is not moored properly’. I was devastated because I thought I did everything right.

“Then I remembered what Kelly said so with all my 16 years of age I looked at him and said if you can do it better then show me, he never said a word to me after that, he thought this guy isn’t going to be a doormat.”

In recent times, Lord Mountbatten has been at the forefront of the news cycle as long rumoured allegations of sexual abuse towards children have come to the forefront.

Michael investigates these allegations closely in his book but states that in his personal experience he never saw any evidence of abuse and that Lord Mountbatten would usually travel with a police escort.

“These accusations have been circulating for years. I don’t know if he was a paedophile or homosexual, but I know I saw no evidence of those things,” he said.

In 2019, FBI files dating back to the 1940s were made public that described Mountbatten and his wife Edwina as ‘personals of extremely low morals’ and that Mountbatten was known to have a ‘perversion for young boys’.

Former residents of Kincora Boys’ Home in Belfast have asserted that they were trafficked to Mountbatten in Classiebawn Castle. In 2022, Arthur Symth, a former resident of Kincora waived his anonymity to make allegations of child abuse against the late Mountbatten.

“I dissected all of that in the book but everywhere he went he had a police escort, he had to have one, the place was surrounded,” Michael said.

“I put on my garda hat and I’ve come up with no evidence, but if there’s evidence I’ll accept it.”

Michael joined An Garda Síochána in 1980 and says that while it was not done consciously the furore and police activity around the attack in Mullaghmore may have subconsciously influenced the decision.

“What definitely influenced me was the killing of Henry Byrne and John Morley in July 1980,” he said

These two garda officers were killed in the pursuit and aftermath of a bank robbery near Loughglynn, County Roscommon.

“I felt horrible, we’d been brought up to respect garda as well as law and order and that’s how I like to live my life even today,” he said.

“I was working in Hargadon’s and an old teacher of mine came in and said they are recruiting and why don’t you go to the station and apply. He said to take the bull by the horns and see how you get on.”

Michael would go on to join the gardaí and serve in Pettigo, Co. Donegal, Blacklion Co Cavan, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and finally Sligo town before retiring in 2011. In the 1990s he also undertook two tours with the United Nations in Cambodia in 1992 and 1993 and Cyprus in 1996 and 1997 which he describes as some of the most fulfilling times of his life.

After retiring Michael took his hand to writing and has published two collections of poetry ‘Poems from a Lockdown’ and ‘Drumsticks on the Frolic’ with his brother Patrick O’Connor.

Michael has also published a children’s book ‘Conor in the Land of Fey’ inspired by his childhood around Bunduff and Cliffoney.

However, it was his time as the boatman for Mountbatten that gave him the most raw material to work with as it draws from his own life experiences, the personal diaries of Mountbatten himself, as well as archival newspaper coverage from the time.

When taken all together, Michael hopes that his account of Mountbatten’s time in Mullaghmore will be a unique document for times to come and can act as a fitting tribute to the six individuals who have been able to claim the status of boatman for Mountbatten, especially the late Paul Maxwell.

The latest book from Sligo author and former garda Michael O’Connor about his time as the boatman for Lord Louis Mountbatten at Mullaghmore in the 1970s is a fascinating document that not only outlines the deceased royal’s time in the seaside village but also the six young men who served on the Shadow V fishing boat from 1960 to 1979.

Michael states in his book that the Shadow V, which was built in McCann’s boatyard at Milk Harbour in North Sligo, was Mountbatten’s pride and joy and was used daily throughout the month of August to collect lobster pots.

Whoever the boatman was at the time would prepare the boat a half an hour before Mountbatten was due to arrive each day, fishing lines with mackerel spinners would be readied as the stench of rotten fish emitted from a brown plastic bucket and they prepared to set sail.

Mountbatten would sit on a big green fishing chair and it was primarily used for fishing or to occasionally visit Inishmurray Island.

In the almost 20 years the boat was in Mullaghmore there were six different boatmen serving for a varied amount of time.

These included: Tom Duffy, Liam Carey, Michael Kelly, Michael O’Connor, Fionn Macarthur and Paul Maxwell.

Tom Duffy, a local man from Mullaghmore took up the role as the very first boatman on July 30, 1960, a job he would maintain for the next six years.

Tom knew the area very well and was an accomplished fisherman in his own right.

Tom’s mother Delia was also employed as an assistant cook in Classiebawn Castle and his father Thady was a local fisherman who would be an on and off again part of the Shadow V’s crew for many years.

Michael says in his book that Tom was always on hand to impart wisdom and advice to future boatmen and he sadly passed away in December 2002.

The second boatman was Liam Carey from Mullaghmore who took up the role at around age 16 from 1967 to 1968.

Liam was personally chosen by Mountbatten himself and had been a part of the boat’s crew since the early 1960s. Having grown up in the area he described Classiebawn as his own personal playground and once the Shadow V boat had arrived he was desperate to get on board.

Michael outlines that Liam would sneak out of his house against his father’s wishes and Mountbatten would beckon him to come on board and help out with the Shadow V.

The third boatman was Michael Kelly from Tawley, County Leitrim, who took up the role from 1969 to 1973.

Kelly contributed to the book in his own words writing a firsthand account of his time as the boatman.

He stated that Liam put in a good word for him to act as his replacement and his mother could not have been prouder when he secured the job.

He describes those years as ‘carefree’ and says thinking back he never fully appreciated how special the summer job he had for four years truly was.

“The money was good £7 per week for the first month or so, then it went up to £9, then £11, good money back then,” he said.

He says that he found in his experience that Mountbatten was a kind man to work for, although he stated that other members of staff dreaded him.

The fourth boatman is Bunduff local Michael O’Connor who first started working at Classiebawn Castle in 1972 and by 1974 had succeeded Kelly in the role of boatman.

Michael says that when the opportunity arose to take the position he jumped at the chance and having gained some experience on the boat already from Kelly he was thought to be the perfect fit.

Mountbatten’s diary from August 1976 outlines a trip on the Shadow V with Michael where he is described as ‘a really first-class young boatman’.

Michael worked on the boat until 1977 and revealed in his book that he was asked to come back to the role in 1979 but had to decline because he was to be best man at his brother’s wedding that summer, he has stated that if it was not for that engagement he would have likely agreed and could well have been on board when it was bombed in 1979.

The fifth boatman was Sligo local Fionn Macarthur who took up the role for just one summer in 1978, Fionn has stated that he does not have any unusual memories of his time working on the boat and would go out daily to haul lobster pots and do some fishing.

Sadly, the final boatman would be 15-year-old Paul Maxwell, an Enniskillen local who had secured his dream summer job on the Shadow V.

According to Michael’s book, since he was a child Paul had spent his summers in Mullaghmore, he had befriended some of Mountbatten’s younger relatives and always showed a keen interest in boats.

Overjoyed with his new position he had been planning a career in the Royal Navy and was saving up his wages to buy a bicycle once he had finished working for the summer.

However, unfortunately this would not be the case as Paul was on board the Shadow V on August 27 1979 when a bomb planted by the IRA was denoted, resulting in the deaths of Lord Mountbatten, Nicholas Knatchbull, Doreen Knatchbull, and Paul Maxwell.

Michael’s book is dedicated to the memory of Paul, who he states stood outside any political conflict or tensions and for whose murder there could be no justification.

“Paul Maxwell was the last boatman on Shadow V. He died doing the job he loved, leaving behind a broken-hearted family of parents, John and Mary, sisters Lisa and Donna, his extended family, and friends both in Mullaghmore and his hometown of Enniskillen,” Michael said.

“Rest in peace Paul, you did not deserve to die. Though I remember you around the harbour of Mullaghmore when I was boatman, we only said a passing hello. It is my honour to dedicate this book to your memory.”

Michael will be hosting a launch night for the book at the Pier Head in Mullaghmore on Saturday November 26 at 8pm.