Retired garda could have been on Mountbatten’s ill-fated boat but for a wedding

Bunduff local and retired Garda Michael O’Connor speaks about his latest book outlining his time working as the boatman for Lord Louis Mountbatten in the 1970s, the circumstances that he meant he was not on board during the IRA attack in 1979, and how he saw no evidence of young boys being abused as has been recently alleged.

Michael O'Connor pictured at Classiebawn Castle. Pic: Donal Hackett. Expand
Shadow V returning to Mullaghmore circa 1976. (L - R standing) David Hicks, Lord John Brabourne, Lord Louis Mountbatten, Lady Patricia Brabourne. (L - R sitting) India Hicks, Nicolas Knatchbull, Ashley Hicks, Timothy Knatchbull, Philip Knatchbull and Michael O&rsquo;Connor. Expand
Boatman for Mountbatten launches at the Pier Head, Mullaghmore, Saturday November 26 at 8pm. Expand

Shadow V returning to Mullaghmore circa 1976. (L - R standing) David Hicks, Lord John Brabourne, Lord Louis Mountbatten, Lady Patricia Brabourne. (L - R sitting) India Hicks, Nicolas Knatchbull, Ashley Hicks, Timothy Knatchbull, Philip Knatchbull and Michael O&rsquo;Connor.

Boatman for Mountbatten launches at the Pier Head, Mullaghmore, Saturday November 26 at 8pm.

Stephen Holland

In 1972, when 14-year-old Bunduff native and future garda Michael O’Connor secured a job at Classiebawn Castle in Mullaghmore he had no idea he had just taken his first step into a piece of history that people all over the world would still be fascinated by fifty years later.

A role that started off washing pots at the 10,000-acre country house soon developed into acting as waiter in the dining room, before eventually being promoted to boatman by its most famous owner and close relative of the British royal family Lord Louis Mountbatten, 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma in 1974.

